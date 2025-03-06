Funny Face was also present at the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade

A video showed police officers and other attendees eagerly trying to engage him in a conversation

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed delight and joy to see Funny Face in high spirits at the Independence Anniversary celebrations

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, graced Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House.

A trending TikTok video showed the adorable moment the Cow and Chicken actor was seen interacting with attendees at the event.

Despite realising that he was being recorded, Funny Face maintained his composure as he beamed with smiles.

He was quickly tapped by a female police officer who then engaged him in a brief conversation.

Another young man dressed in a suit then approached and expressed delight to him.

He then hugged the actor and signalled to a bystander to take a picture of him and Funny Face.

The video highlights the humility and friendly nature of Funny Face, especially when it comes to relating with his fans.

Appiah Staidum attended the independence anniversary celebration

Ghanaian social commentator Appiah Stadium also grabbed the headlines as he too showed up at the event.

This comes after Appiah Stadium was seen engaging in a conversation with one of the attendees when he was immediately approached by a member of the security detail at the Jubilee House.

Appiah Stadium tried shaking his hand but was told to take a seat.

Appiah Stadium's appearance at the Jubilee House drew the attention of many, particularly a fire service personnel who could not take his eyes off him.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Funny Face's presence at the Jubilee House had raked in over 200 likes and was captioned:

"LIVE UPDATES : @therealfunnyface at Ghana’s 68th Independence Day Celebrations. 📍 Jubilee House," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Funny Face's presence at Jubilee House

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed joy at seeing Funny Face in high spirits and interacting with people at the Independence Day celebrations.

Yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"Starboy vibes, see the way people are rushing to meet him and even take pictures. I am glad Funny Face is happy and doing well. Good job Kwaku Manu."

kaakyire_kwabena_yoga indicated:

"He is so calm."

GHANA🇬🇭 VS NIJA🇳🇬

"People are healing under Mahama"

John Mahama celebrates Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama could not hide his excitement as his wife, Lordina Mahama, clocked 62 years on March 6, 2025.

The President, in celebrating his wife, took to social media to write a birthday message on the special day.

He also shared photos of the fond moments they both shared.

Ghanaians and celebrities alike also joined Mahama in wishing the First Lady a happy 62nd birthday.

