Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has netted his fourth goal of the season in the English Premier League

The Black Stars striker joins a list of Ghanaian players to have scored against Manchester City in the Premier League

AFC Bournemouth defeated Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to continue their fine run

Antoine Semenyo became the latest Ghanaian to score against Manchester City in the Premier League after opening the scoring in their Saturday afternoon clash.

The Ghana international brilliantly turned home a pass from Milos Kerkez after a quick finish in the box.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign, netting his fourth goal in ten matches in the English topflight league.

Meanwhile, before Semenyo's strike on November 2, 2024, some other Ghanaian footballers have also netted against the City in the past.

Yen.com.gh looks at five Ghanaian players to score against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Michael Essien - 2 goals

Essien remains the most successful Ghanaian to ever player in the Premier League, enjoying a trophy-laden spell with Chelsea. In his nine years at Chelsea, Essien netted twice against City in the league.

His first came on October 27, 2007, as Chelsea thrashed Manchester City 6-0, per Stat Muse.

Two years later, on Match 15, 2009, Essien netted the only goal as Chelsea defeated City. Essien also has three assists against the Citizens.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 1 goal

Schlupp's only goal against Manchester City came in a dramatic 3-2 victory for Crystal Palace on December 22, 2018. The Ghana international has also recorded two assists against City.

Andre Ayew - 1 goal

Ayew's days at Swansea City was one of the best in his career, combining well with the likes of Bafemtimbi Gomis upfront for the Swans. He appeared five times against City and scored a goal against them. His only strike was in a 1-1 draw on May 15, 2016.

Mohammed Kudus - 1 goal

Kudus' acrobatic kick goal on the final day of the 2023/24 season remains one of the best goals in the Premier League. The Ghana international levelled for West Ham in the game that City needed to win to secure the Premier League title. In the end City won 3-1 but Kudus made the headlines, as reported by Citi Sports.

Antoine Semenyo - 1 goal

He becomes the newest to join the list of Ghanaian players to score against City after opening the scoring against the champions on Saturday afternoon.

