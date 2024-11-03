Lamine Yamal has been told he is not like Lionel Messi despite continuous comparisons between the pair

Despite being 17, Yamal has been likened to some of the game's greatest players due to his eye-catching displays

This season, he has garnered 13 goal contributions in 14 appearances as Barcelona chase La Liga and European glory

Barcelona winger Raphinha has weighed in on the rising comparisons between emerging talent Lamine Yamal and club legend Lionel Messi.

Although Yamal's explosive rise and mature performances have drawn parallels with the Argentine maestro, Raphinha feels that the young forward has more in common with another Brazilian star.

Rising Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been told he's more like Neymar Junior than Lionel Messi. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Ian MacNicol.

Yamal's rise and Messi comparisons

Since making his mark last season, Yamal has quickly established himself as a key player for both Barcelona and Spain, going on to shatter numerous records.

The 17-year-old's contributions played a pivotal role in Spain's journey to Euro 2024, and his standout displays led to his winning the prestigious 2024 Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under 21, per UEFA.

He has since continued to impress, fueling Barcelona’s strong start in the 2024/25 campaign with performances that exceed expectations for someone of his age.

Why Lamine Yamal is not Messi

Despite Yamal’s flair and consistency, Raphinha sees him as more similar to Neymar than Messi, crediting the teenager's unique dribbling technique and quick thinking on the ball.

Explaining his view, Raphinha remarked, as quoted by Barca Universal:

"I see Lamine Yamal more like Neymar, not Messi. The dribbling, how fast he thinks to dribble.

"When you think you can steal the ball from him, he does something you’ve never seen in your life."

At just 17, Yamal’s skill and vision have made him a phenomenon in European football, yet Raphinha’s insights highlight an important point: Yamal brings a style of play that is his own, inspired perhaps by legends, but clearly carving out his own path.

