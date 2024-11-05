Antoine Semenyo's partner has shared her day with the AFC Bournemouth striker as her boyfriend

The Black Stars forward has been in red-hot form for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season

Semenyo starred for the Cherries as they defeated champions Manchester City last Saturday in the Premier League

The girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo, Jordeen Buckley, has shared a beautiful video of her life as a partner of an athlete.

Jordeen was at Vitality Park to watch her boyfriend in the game between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Ghana international was on target as the Cherries ended Man City's 32-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.

Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend shares a day in the life of a player's girlfriend video. Photo: Instagram/ @antoinesemenyo42.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, Jordeen B, as she is known on social media, documented her day from having her first meal to watching Semenyo and having time with the player after the game.

The heartwarming moment had social media users reacting.

Semenyo's impressive campaign continues

Having started the campaign in good form, the 24-year-old netted his fourth goal of the season against the champions.

Semenyo was named in the Premier League Team of the Week after his dazzling display for the Cherries.

The former Bristol City forward is already attracting interest from top clubs in England including Liverpool.

Newcastle United and Tottenham are also reportedly interested in the red-hot forward.

Semenyo was player of the month for September and October at AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo named in EPL Team of the Week

