Kylian Mbappe's father, Wilfred, and Erling Haaland's dad, Alfe-Inge, linked up at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night

The dads of two of football's modern-day stars were sighted during Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Man City

While they shared an amiable camaraderie, it was Mbappé's dad who had the last laugh after the game

Football rivalries often dominate the headlines, but every now and then, moments of unexpected camaraderie steal the spotlight.

While Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland continue to be the focal points of endless debates over who will define the next generation, their fathers have introduced a refreshing subplot to the narrative.

Kylian Mbappé's father bonded with Haaland's dad at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe and Haaland's dads bond at Bernabeu

Away from the pitch, Wilfred Mbappé and Alfe-Inge Haaland appear to share a far more relaxed dynamic than their sons' on-field competition suggests.

A recent meeting at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu sparked intrigue among fans, offering a rare glimpse of warmth in a world often dominated by competitive tensions.

Captured in a now-viral image, shared by MadridXtra on X, the duo shared a hearty laugh as they posed for the camera—a moment that quickly set social media abuzz.

The snapshot, as seen by YEN.com.gh, fueled speculation among supporters, with many interpreting it as a sign of mutual respect and, perhaps, even an inside discussion about football’s most thrilling rivalry.

Fans react to Mbappe and Haaland's dads link-up in Spain

Reactions flooded X (formerly Twitter), as fans shared their interpretations of the moment:

@jaznasnbc used the opportunity to pray for his own son:

"Proud fathers. I pray my son makes me proud when he grows up. I believe in him."

@aman_saxena_03 shared a light-hearted question:

"Football royalty linking up! Future transfer talks? 👀🤝"

@GoalCentral_ chimed in:

"They must be proud to watch their boys playing on the biggest stage of them all."

@CryptoFrankkie quickly put in a banter:

"Mbappé's dad has a bigger smile because he knows his son is better."

@isak_010 wrote:

"Just two dads discussing who's winning the next Ballon d'Or."

@fanalyst_the described the pair:

"Two GOAT dads."

@David_Xavier7 concluded:

"Game recognise Game! If you know, you know."

What happened on the pitch between their sons?

While the fathers shared a light-hearted moment in the stands, their sons had contrasting fortunes on the pitch.

According to Sky Sports, Kylian Mbappé delivered a breathtaking hat-trick, leading Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City and securing a place in the next round of the Champions League.

Erling Haaland watched from the bench as Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick to bundle Manchester City out of the Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland remained an unused substitute after experiencing discomfort before the match, as Pep Guardiola later explained, per 90Min.

In the end, it was Wilfred Mbappé who left the Bernabéu with the bigger smile—his son having taken centre stage on a night where football’s next great rivalry continued to unfold.

Mbappe's superb goal impresses Zidane

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé’s breathtaking goal left Zinedine Zidane mesmerised from the VIP section.

The 52-year-old football icon watched in admiration as Mbappé dismantled Manchester City’s defence with his blistering pace, pinpoint accuracy and composure.

Source: YEN.com.gh