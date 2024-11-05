Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has made the best eleven of the week in the English Premier League

The Black Stars forward excelled as AFC Bournemouth defeated champions Manchester City in the league

Semenyo has been attracting from English giants Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window

In-form Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Premier League Team of the Week.

The 24-year-old was included in the official team of matchday 10 after his explosive display against Manchester City on Saturday.

Semenyo scored as AFC Bournemouth ended the champions' unbeaten run in the Premier League in 2024 with a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Park.

Antoine Semenyo has made the English Premier League Team of the Week for matchday 10. Photo: Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

In the team released on social media by the Premier League, Semenyo featured on the left flank of a four-mad midfield.

England legend, Alan Shearer, the producer of the Team of the Week, was impressed with the performance of the Ghanaian forward.

"Was different class, finding the back of the net with a quality finish as he continued his excellent start to the campaign," he said.

Semenyo is joined by Bournemouth teammates Milos Kerkez and Marcus Senesi in the team as well as former teammate Dominic Solanke, who now plays for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Other players making the best eleven are Newcastle United duo Alexander Isak and Sean Longstaff. Moises Caicedo of Chelsea, Murillo, Ola Aina and Aaron Ramsdale also make the team of the week.

Semenyo praised by Watford legend

Troy Deeney, who produces the Team of the Week for the BBC, also included Semenyo in his best eleven.

He said: " The player of the weekend by far. He dominated Kyle Walker. I'll put it down to this - Walker played a 6/10 and Semenyo was 9.5/10. I don't think Semenyo will have a better game - everything he touched landed at his feet. He got himself a goal. He bodied Walker at one stage, put him on the ground. We've all had those games - if you're Kyle you think "stay away from me". I have been critical of Semenyo and didn't think he would step up from Bristol City to the level he has done now. He looks like he could be in the Premier League for a very long time."

Liverpool interested in Semenyo

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a transfer target for English giants Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

The in-form AFC Bournemouth striker has been on the radar of the Reds but an offer is yet to be made for his services.

However, with the contract of Egypt star Mohamed Salah set to expire at the end of the season.

