Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spurred his side to a comprehensive win in the Asian Champions League

The 39-year-old bagged a brace in Monday's game, rolling back the hands of time to score a stunning header

Up next for Ronaldo and his teammates is a Saudi League clash against Al Feiha on Friday, February 7

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his enduring brilliance with a vintage header as Al-Nassr cruised past Al Wasl in a commanding 4-0 victory in the AFC Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is on the brink of his 40th birthday on February 5, delivered a captivating performance, netting twice to propel the Knights of Najd into the next round in style.

Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful header took his tally in 2025 to seven goals in six games. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty and @AlNassrFC/X.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to thumping victory

The Saudi Pro League giants opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Ali Alhassan unleashed a thunderous strike from distance, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Moments before the break, Al-Nassr were awarded a penalty after Sadio Mané’s header struck a defender’s arm inside the box.

Stepping up with his trademark confidence, Ronaldo slotted the ball home, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and doubling his team’s advantage before halftime, GOAL reports.

Ronaldo steals the headline with a stunning header

Al Wasl emerged from the break with renewed intensity, controlling possession and searching for a way back into the contest.

However, their attacking efforts proved fruitless, as Al-Nassr’s defensive structure held firm.

Against the run of play, Ronaldo sealed the result in the 78th minute with a textbook header, reminding fans of his unmatched ability in the air.

Mané latched onto a through ball on the left flank, whipping in a pinpoint cross for the Portugal captain, who rose majestically to nod home and put the game beyond reach, per Flashscore.

In stoppage time, second-half substitute Al-Fatil added a fourth, capping off a dominant performance for the Saudi side.

Fans laud Ronaldo after stunning header

Despite the emphatic scoreline, it was Ronaldo’s gravity-defying leap that stole the spotlight, sparking admiration from fans across social media.

@n_atsam hailed his longevity:

"GOAT is almost 40 and still flying."

@10slay3r kept it simple:

"He’s the GOAT."

@jfreeluv, stunned by his athleticism, questioned:

"What kind of jump is that?"

@MAXIKIN66467486 reminisced:

"This reminds me of UCL nights 🥶🔥🔥🐐🐐✨.. imagine the jersey as white and you will understand the feeling 😮‍💨🐐."

Ronaldo tells Mbappe to learn from him

YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Kylian Mbappé to take inspiration from his playing style.

He believes Mbappé still struggles with the nuances of leading the line and insists the Frenchman could benefit from refining his positioning and movement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh