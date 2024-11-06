Former Hearts of Oak forward Prince Tagoe has explained why the Black Stars are failing to score goals

The four-time African champions return to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers assignment in November

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda to face Angola in the penultimate game before hosting Niger in Accra

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has descended heavily on some Black Stars players for the team's lack of goals in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have netted only a goal in four matches and are set to miss the tournament in Morocco next year following a poor run.

Ghana will only qualify for AFCON 2025 if they win their last two matches with Sudan losing both of their final two games.

Prince Tagoe discloses the reason for Ghana's lack of goals in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo: Julian Finney Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Getty Images

Tagoe has pointed fingers at players who are supposed to supply strikers with the passes for them to finish as the problem of the team, describing them as self-centered.

"Our players are very selfish because everyone wants to be on the scoresheet and make a name, which isn’t right. When these players are at their respective clubs, they play within a system that yields results for the team, not just for themselves," he told Bryt FM, as quoted by Pulse.

"We have good strikers, but they are not getting the incisive passes they need to score. We shouldn’t blame the strikers for the lack of goals; it’s the players who are supposed to provide those passes who aren’t doing their job," Tagoe added.

Ghana's AFCON fate in Sudan's hands

The Black Stars will be hoping Sudan are convincingly beaten in their final two matches while they win their games against Angola and Sudan.

Following the defeat to the Falcons in Libya last month, Sudan only needs a point to reach Morocco 2025 and will face Niger and Angola in November, per the BBC.

Mathematically, the Black Stars have a slim chance but it looks realistically out of their hands.

Addo meets Ayew in UK

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo reportedly travelled to England to meet forward Jordan Ayew ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

The Black Stars will face Angola in Luanda before engaging Niger in the final game of Group F.

Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament remain very slim after picking only two points from four games.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh