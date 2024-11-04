Ghana coach Otto Addo travels to England to meet Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew ahead of the November international break

The Black Stars have crucial matches against Angola and Niger in the final two games of the AFCON qualifiers

Ayew is expected to play a key role in the final two games as the Black Stars determine their AFCON fate

Black Stars coach Otto Addo reportedly travelled to England to meet forward Jordan Ayew ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

The Black Stars will face Angola in Luanda before engaging Niger in the final game of Group F.

Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament remain very slim after picking only two points from four games.

Otto Addo travels to England to meet Jordan Ayew ahead of AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Matthias Hangst/ Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the squad, was unhappy during the last international break and there was a viral video of him and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi involved in a burst up after the defeat to Sudan in Libya.

According to Ghana Soccernet, Addo travelled to Leicester to address key decisions with the striker, including the captaincy following the absence of Thomas Partey.

UK-based Ghanaian journalist, Rahman Osman also posted on his social media: “Ghana coach Otto Addo went to speak to Jordan Ayew this week in Leicester. Jordan wasn’t happy with some things in camp during the last international break. So Otto Addo went there to speak and explain things to him and why he took some decision.”

Ayew set to lead Ghana in final qualifiers

It is believed that Addo will hand the captaincy of the team to Jordan Ayew if Thomas Partey fails to report for November's international assignment.

Ayew has over 100 caps for the national and his experience will be needed if the Black Stars are to bounce back from their poor AFCON qualifiers.

Ayew netted four of Ghana goals in the last six matches, including a hat-trick against the Cetral African Republic.

Ayew and Ati Zigi in heated argument

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana forward Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi were reportedly involved in a heated altercation after the defeat to Sudan on Tuesday (October 15).

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to the Falcons of Sudan and are now on the brink of missing the main Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco next year.

The defeat in the second-leg qualifier game left tempers flaring at the end of the match with the experienced forward reportedly displaying his frustration.

Source: YEN.com.gh