Former Germany international Gerald Asamoah has flown doctors from Europe to provide free surgery for children with heart problems

The Ghana-born former footballer has been involved in several philanthropic works in the West African nation

Asamoah was close to representing Ghana in the mid-90s but the Ghana Football Association treated him poorly

Gerald Asamoah continues to change the lives of people in Ghana, especially children through his foundation, the Gerald Asamoah Foundation.

For the second year running, the former Germany international flew in top surgeons to conduct surgeries for children affected with a hole-in-heart condition.

Asamoah was born in Mampong, a very busy town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, but left for Germany at a young age.

Gerald Asamoah flies surgeons from Germany to treat children with health problems in Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams.

Source: Twitter

While growing up in Hannover, Asamoah, who discovered his talent at a very young age, joined the youth side of Hannover 96.

He went on to feature for the first team before joining Schalke, where he became a legend of the club with over 200 appearances between 1999 to 2010, per Transfermarkt.

Despite coming from Ghana, he ended up representing his adopted country Germany at the international stage.

Ghana's poor treatment of Asamoah

Asamoah started gaining attention in the mid 90s following his dazzling performances in the Bundesliga.

The Ghana Football Association came calling and Asamoah arrived alongside current Ghana coach Otto Addo.

However, the due poorly treated, leaving Asamoah with the decision to never play for Ghana.

“Otto Addo and I had Black Stars invitation in 1998 when we were at Hanover 96. During that time Germany wanted me to play for their under-21 but I wanted to play for Ghana so I came," he said, as quoted by Ghana Web.

“When we came, the training was good and I was thinking even if I don’t get the chance to play, I will be in the first 18. It was my first time coming to Ghana in a long while. I left Ghana when I was 12 and came back when I was 19.

“When I came things were a little different but I was happy to come back home. In Germany, a day before a match, we get to know who and who will be playing but here it wasn’t like that, so we went to Charles Akunnor and asked ‘Charles what’s happening? Who is playing?’ and he responded that ‘I don’t know but I have been given tracksuits. The coach will tell me who will play so I share the tracksuit with them.’

Asamoah's philanthropic work in Ghana

Despite the treatment he received and how bad he felt, Asamoah never forgot his roots.

Before agreeing with a group of surgeons to operate in children with heart conditions, Asamoah had been involved in several philanthropic works in the country.

In 2023, he flew German doctors to Ghana to work on children with heart related conditions.

This year the former Germany international invited 40 surgeons for the second edition of his treatment of children with heart problems.

Source: YEN.com.gh