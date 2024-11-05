Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that he almost quit football after failing a trial at Crystal Palace

The AFC Bournemouth forward has been in red-hot form for the Cherries this season in the Premier League

Semenyo scored as AFC Bournemouth secured their first-ever win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Rising Premier League star, Antoine Semenyo has opened up on his tough of becoming a footballer after the disappointment of failing to secure deals on trials.

The Ghana international hogged the headlines on matchday 10 of the English league after his outstanding display against Manchester City.

Semenyo scored a fabulous goal to lead AFC Bournemouth to a historic victory against the Premier League champions and also end their unbeaten run in the league in 2024.

Despite his sensational run of form in the new campaign, Semenyo's career did not get off to a smooth start after unsuccessful trials at Arsenal, Tottenham, Fulham and Milwall.

"As a 15- or 16-year-old, you don't know how to cope with your emotions - being so high, being so upset all the time," Semenyo told Football Focus on BBC.

"I did have a lot of doubts but I had positive parents. They always told me life's not always going to be roses.

"They are all experiences that you have to go through. But it’s definitely helped me and motivated me to this day."

Semenyo's Crystal Palace heartbreak

The London-born Ghanaian came close to having a shot at Crystal Palace but on the day when he could have gotten a contract, a mistake in a trial game cost him.

"I was there for maybe eight months and loved every moment," he said.

"My dad told me he'd seen one moment during a game where I should have passed the ball to someone, and I shot and missed. And he saw the coach in the distance just shaking his head.

"From that moment, he knew I wasn't getting signed. I got called into the office and they told me the bad news.

"I remember going back into the car, just being emotional, crying."

Semenyo has netted four goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, per Transfermarkt.

Semenyo attracts interest from Liverpool

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a transfer target for English giants Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

The in-form AFC Bournemouth striker has been on the radar of the Reds but an offer is yet to be made for his services.

However, with the contract of Egypt star Mohamed Salah set to expire at the end of the season.

