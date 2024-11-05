Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has celebrated the 60th birthday of his legendary father

Abedi Pele, the former Ghana international, has been celebrated by Ghanaians on his 60th birthday

The 1982 African champion is arguably Ghana's best player ever, having won the African best player three times

Andre Ayew has celebrated his legendary father Abedi Pele on his 60th birthday.

The maestro, as he is affectionately called, turned 60th on Thursday, November 5, 2024.

Abedi Pele, considered Ghana's all-time best player, won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations and led the country to the final in 1992.

Andre Ayew celebrates legendary father Abedi Pele on 60th birthday. Photo: Gary M. Prior Instagram/ @andreayew

His three children, Rahim, Andre and Jordan have all played for the senior national teams at the highest level, participating at the FIFA World Cup.

Andre, the second of the three boys, took to social media to pen a heartwarming message to his father.

“Happy 60th Birthday to the World’s Best Dad! My siblings and I are honoured to call you our father. Your remarkable journey from Dome to becoming an iconic footballer and exceptional parent is a testament to your perseverance and dedication. You’re our role model, inspiring us to emulate your values: self-belief, respect, resilience, and unwavering LOYALTY,” Andre wrote in Instagram.

“We’re grateful for the life you and Mum have given us, filled with love, lessons, and guidance. Your legacy will continue to shape our lives.

“We promise to make you proud, living up to your expectations. We love you more than words can express and will forever cherish you. May Allah bless you with many blessed years. Long live the KING OF KINGS, Maestro.”

Abedi Pele's football legacy

The former Ghana captain is widely regarded as one of the best from the continent.

Abedi Pele won the African Player of the Year award three times and also led French club Olympique Marseille to the UEFA Champions League glory in 1993.

He also won three Ligue 1 titles and one Qatari league title.

