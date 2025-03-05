Antoine Semenyo has sent a powerful message to Ghanaians ahead of the Black Stars' World Cup qualifiers in March

Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar later this month as they aim to bolster their chances of qualifying for the Mundial in 2026

Barren any unforeseen circumstances, Semenyo is expected to be named in Otto Addo's final squad for the games

With Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign at a crucial juncture, Antoine Semenyo has delivered a heartfelt message to fans, urging them to throw their support behind the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions are gearing up for decisive clashes against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

Antoine Semenyo has urged Ghanaians to pray for the Black Stars ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Photos by Issouf Sanogo and Warren Little.

The first fixture sees Ghana host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT, before traveling to Morocco to take on Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima three days later, per 3news.

Currently sitting second in Group I with nine points from four matches, the Black Stars remain firmly in the race for a top spot.

However, dwindling enthusiasm among supporters has become a pressing concern, prompting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take steps to reignite interest.

As part of this initiative, Semenyo has stepped forward to rally the nation behind the team.

Semenyo’s message to Ghanaians

The AFC Bournemouth forward expressed his gratitude while emphasising the importance of fan backing in securing qualification.

"Black Stars fans, it's Antoine Semenyo here," the London-born forward began

"As you know, we've got our World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, and I'm just reaching out to say continue praying for us, continue supporting us.

"We need you more than ever. These two games are important and crucial for qualification in the World Cup. So please continue praying for us. Be there for us and support us in the games.

"We look forward to seeing you, and hopefully, we can get two wins."

Antoine Semenyo's club form vs. international record

Semenyo has been in scintillating form at club level, playing a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s resurgence under Andoni Iraola.

The 25-year-old has netted seven times and registered four assists in the Premier League, making this his most productive season in England’s top flight since joining the Cherries in the 2022/23 campaign.

Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in 11 goals from 26 appearances in the Premier League this season. Photo by Warren Little.

While his club performances have been nothing short of outstanding, his impact on the international stage has been more subdued.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Bristol City star has managed just two goals in 21 outings for Ghana.

As he prepares for these crucial qualifiers, he will be eager to replicate his club form and help propel the Black Stars closer to a return to the World Cup, having featured in Qatar 2022.

What's next for Semenyo?

Before joining his national teammates, Semenyo will shift focus to domestic duties as Bournemouth travels to face Tottenham Hotspur on March 9, aiming to continue their strong run in the Premier League.

Semenyo powers Bournemouth to FA Cup victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo delivered another stellar performance in Bournemouth's FA Cup victory on Saturday.

The 25-year-old played a key role in his team's quarter-final qualification, helping them edge past Wolves on penalties.

