Germany's World Cup winner Jerome Boateng and has girlfriend Rebecca Silvera have parted ways

The couple ended their relationship over alleged cheating by the former Manchester City and Bayern Munich star

Boateng, the younger brother of Black Stars legend Kevin-Prince Boateng, now plays his football in Austria

The fiance of German-Ghanaian footballer Jerome Boateng has confirmed their split days after accusing the ex-Manchester City player of cheating.

Boateng, the younger brother of former Black Stars player Kevin-Prince Boateng, has been been dating Rebecca Silvera for close to four years.

The couple had children together during their period of being together.

Jerome Boateng's girlfriend split with footballer after cheating allegation. Photo: Alex Grimm Instagram/ @rebeccasilvera.

However, Ms Silvera in the past few months noticed her boyfriend was allegedly seeing another woman, leading to their separation.

The social media influencer took to internet to make an explosive rant about her situation before confirming their split.

She posted on her Instagram Story:

"After sitting for the last 2 days and discussing all that has transpired over the past years Jerome and I have finally found common ground and have decided that the kids are most important and even though we will go our separate ways we will both remain present in the kid’s lives and do what’s best for them above anything else.

“Since we are now separated for the past 4 months what he does and who he does it with is not my concern. His actions and behaviour show the type of man he is his morals and character and the life he chooses to live outside of his home. My only concern now is the father he is for our children and how we co-parent them.”

Meanwhile, Boateng is yet to respond to any of her claims.

Silvera and the mystery woman

Before deciding to go live and explain the circumstances leading to her decision to leave Boateng, Silvera had disclosed that she received messages and threats from a mystery woman.

The woman is alleged to be the lady involved with the footballer.

The mystery woman has also threatened to expose what led to the death of Boateng's former girlfriend while acussing Silvera of bullying.

Silvera later stated: “Before Jerome and I separated he had given me an ultimatum of either accepting his polygamous lifestyle allowing him to be with whoever he wanted when he wanted because the other replan was ok with him being with me and also with him sleeping with other women. And if I didn’t accept him doing whatever he wanted we would separate. Well I didn’t accept it, and we seperated.”

