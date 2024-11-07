Thierry Henry has picked his potential winners of this season's UEFA Champions League after Wednesday's round of games

Henry, who notably won the competition with Barcelona in 2009, picked his former side after they thumped Crvena Zvezda

The Catalan giants have scored 14 goals in their last three UCL matches, including putting four past Bayern Munich

Erstwhile FC Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has revealed his pick for this year’s UEFA Champions League title contenders.

Reflecting on his former club’s recent progress, the Frenchman sees Barcelona as a strong candidate to capture Europe’s most prestigious prize.

Thierry Henry reckons that Barcelona are equipped to clinch the 2024/25 Champions League title. Photos by Srdjan Stevanovic and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona's progress under Hansi Flick

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival in the summer, Barcelona have shown remarkable progress.

Although they stumbled in their opener against AS Monaco, they’ve since rebounded with three consecutive victories in Europe, tallying an impressive 14 goals, as noted by Daily Sabah.

This attacking prowess under Flick signals a resurgence for La Blaugrana, who seem to have found renewed purpose and cohesion.

Henry backs Barcelona for UCL glory

Discussing Barcelona’s potential, Henry highlighted the growth this team has shown by learning from past adversity.

“I do think that this team right now, because of the two years that they had to play together and going through a difficult season last year, that’s when you learn the most about your character and what you’re about to do and how you’re going to perform,” he stated, as quoted by Tribuna.

Henry continued, expressing confidence in the squad’s ability to contend with Europe’s elite.

“I think this team right now has to be considered as one of the favourites to win it (Champions League). Are they going to win it?”

However, Henry cautioned that experience in challenging rounds is crucial, underscoring the value of learning through setbacks.

“You need to, along the way, lose a semi-final, to lose a quarter-final, to know how hard it is to go out. But I do think that they are equipped to go all the way.”

Henry’s analysis combines his insider’s view of the club with a deep understanding of the challenges Champions League contenders face, placing Barca in prime position among Europe’s giants.

