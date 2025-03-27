Ghana coach Otto Addo has disclosed the reason for his decision to not invite Andre Ayew for the World Cup qualifiers

The France-based forward has not played for the senior national team since March 20224 during the friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria

The Black Stars secured back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to enhance their qualification chances

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has maintained his stance on veteran forward Andre Ayew after a year without inviting the Le Havre for any of the international assignments.

Ayew, who is now 35 years old, has not retired from the national team but has also not featured for the country since the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda last year.

Despite being in good form for Le Havre in Ligue 1, Addo insists he sees other players ahead of the versatile forward.

Otto Addo explains the reason for not inviting Andre Ayew for Black Stars games. Photo: Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

"Andre, yeah, like I said the door is opened and I am looking if we need him we will call him but now I see other players ahead of him," Addo told Joy Sports following the return of the Black Stars from Morocco.

The Black Stars trainer enjoyed a successful March international window after guiding the team to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers.

The former African champions thumped Chad 5-0 in Accra before travelling to Morocco to beat Madagascar 3-0 and move to the top of Group I.

Ghana will be hoping to secure qualification for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada after the disappointment of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo satisfied with Chad and Madagascar wins

Meanwhile, the German-trained coach expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players during the international break after the victories over Chad and Madagascar.

Otto Addo leads the Black Stars during training. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

Ghana are currently top of Group I with 15 points from six matches followed by Comoros in second place with 12 points.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's website:

"First of all, big congratulations to the team for the three points. The work ethic today was exceptional. I think we started well, which led to some free-kicks. One of the free-kicks we used well to score and then from there, I have to say, Madagascar played really, really well.

"They put pressure on us without creating any big, big chances. But you could see the movements, they played well. But we defensively were very, very solid and I'm happy for that. In the second half, I think the guys needed just 50 minutes.

"And then now, in the second half, we came over really, really well. We controlled the game, and we had a lot of free-kicks again, which were really, really good."

Partey reacts after Madagascar win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey has finally reacted after the Black Stars' back-to-back victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder played an influential role as the Black Stars defeated Chad and Madagascar to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Having excelled in the game against Chad, Partey scored twice in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Morocco to ensure Ghana ends the March international break top of the table.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh