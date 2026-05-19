Joao Pedro Reportedly Eyes Barcelona Exit as Xabi Alonso Faces Major Chelsea Transfer Decision
- Joao Pedro is reportedly keen on joining Barcelona despite enjoying a superb debut season at Chelsea
- Incoming Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso could allow the Brazilian striker to leave if he becomes unsettled at Stamford Bridge
- Barcelona view Joao Pedro as a potential long-term replacement for departing striker Robert Lewandowski
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Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is reportedly considering a summer exit after attracting strong interest from Barcelona, despite enjoying an impressive debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.
The Brazilian forward has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers this season, registering 23 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances since arriving from Brighton in 2025.
Barcelona are searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to depart this summer, and Joao Pedro has emerged as a leading target.
Reports in Spain claim sporting director Deco recently held discussions with the player’s representatives in London regarding a potential move to the Catalan giants.
Joao Pedro on Barcelona's radar
According to AS via Football365, the 24-year-old is open to joining Barcelona, although completing a deal could prove difficult due to the Spanish club’s financial situation and Chelsea’s reluctance to sell.
Meanwhile, the Premier League side reportedly value the striker at around €75 million.
According to the same source, Xabi Alonso, who is set to officially begin his role as Chelsea manager on July 1 following his departure from Real Madrid earlier this year, could still influence the situation.
The former Real Madrid manager may allow Joao Pedro to leave if the forward pushes for an exit, as the Spaniard is believed to prefer a harmonious dressing room rather than keeping unsettled players at the club.
Joao Pedro dropped from Brazil's World Cup squad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joao Pedro was surprisingly omitted from Brazil’s final World Cup squad by Carlo Ancelotti.
The Italian manager made several bold selection decisions, with the Chelsea forward among the notable names left out.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh