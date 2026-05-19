Ghana Standards Authority shuts down 5A Homes for producing substandard mattresses in the Greater Accra Region

The operation aims to eliminate inferior products from the market to protect public health and the environment

The authority said that its ongoing surveillance is to prevent substandard products from reaching consumers in retail markets

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The Ghana Standards Authority has shut down a Chinese-owned mattress manufacturing company located at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region, for allegedly producing substandard mattresses.

The closure on May 19 forms part of the Ghana Standards Authority’s crackdown on companies producing inferior products on the Ghanaian market.

The Ghana Standards Authority shuts down a Chinese-owned mattress manufacturing company. Credit: Amish TV

Source: Facebook

Video of the incident showed police arresting some Chinese nationals at the factory.

Graphic Online reported that the arrests included a manager at the factory.

The company was said to have resumed production illegally after the factory was shut down in October 2025 over a lack of approval from the state regulatory authority.

Regional Manager of the Ghana Standards Authority, Clement Kubati, said his outfit was also trying to reduce the human and environmental impact on Ghanaians.

“That’s why I’m saying we’re going to make sure that we will continue with our surveillance. The information that we picked before we came here, we’re going to continue."

On May 18, the Ghana Standards Authority shut down some mattress manufacturing companies at Afienya for similar reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh