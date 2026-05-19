Chinese Mattress Company Locked Up by Government Over Quality Concerns, Managers Arrested
- Ghana Standards Authority shuts down 5A Homes for producing substandard mattresses in the Greater Accra Region
- The operation aims to eliminate inferior products from the market to protect public health and the environment
- The authority said that its ongoing surveillance is to prevent substandard products from reaching consumers in retail markets
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The Ghana Standards Authority has shut down a Chinese-owned mattress manufacturing company located at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region, for allegedly producing substandard mattresses.
The closure on May 19 forms part of the Ghana Standards Authority’s crackdown on companies producing inferior products on the Ghanaian market.
Video of the incident showed police arresting some Chinese nationals at the factory.
Graphic Online reported that the arrests included a manager at the factory.
The company was said to have resumed production illegally after the factory was shut down in October 2025 over a lack of approval from the state regulatory authority.
Regional Manager of the Ghana Standards Authority, Clement Kubati, said his outfit was also trying to reduce the human and environmental impact on Ghanaians.
“That’s why I’m saying we’re going to make sure that we will continue with our surveillance. The information that we picked before we came here, we’re going to continue."
On May 18, the Ghana Standards Authority shut down some mattress manufacturing companies at Afienya for similar reasons.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.