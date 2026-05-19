Flamboyant cleric General De Nation Seer 1 has dropped a massive political bombshell regarding the future leadership of Ghana

Speaking on Angel FM on Monday, May 18, 2026, the leader of Seer 1 General Ministries International explicitly revealed that Ghana's first female president will emerge from the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The prophet singled out a Member of Parliament, stating she is highly favoured for the presidency if she "packages herself well"

The conversation surrounding who will eventually become Ghana's first female commander-in-chief took a dramatic spiritual turn following an explosive interview on the Accra airwaves.

General De Nation Seer 1 issues a presidential prophecy for Jomoro Member of Parliament Hon. Dorcas Toffey. Image credit: Dek360ghana, JDMahama/X, dorcasaffotoffey/Instagram

Source: UGC

General De Nation Seer 1, an international prophet known for his highly vocal, often polarising declarations on African governance, has turned his prophetic lens toward the Western Region.

"A female president from the NDC" - Seer

Appearing on Angel FM’s mid-day current affairs show, Seer 1 made it clear that while several high-profile female politicians are eyeing the highest office in the land, a specific divine spotlight is shining on the main opposition party's camp.

"In the future, Ghana is going to have a female president, and she is going to come from the NDC," the prophet stated during the live broadcast, before identifying the Jomoro lawmaker as the chosen vessel.

"If she positions and packages herself well politically, she is likely to become the first female president of Ghana," he added.

The man of God added a strong caveat, warning that prophecy only works when paired with strategic human effort. He urged her handlers to expand her national brand beyond her constituency borders and prepare her for the intense scrutiny of the global stage.

The prophecy comes at a time when Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey’s political profile has been steadily rising. After securing a dominant NDC victory in Jomoro during the 2020 election, she overcame a long, draining legal battle over her citizenship to cement her place in the 8th Parliament.

An accomplished entrepreneur with a wealth of experience in logistics and real estate across Atlanta, Georgia, and West Africa, her advocates have frequently touted as a refreshing alternative to traditional career politicians. Following her academic milestones, including securing dual Master's degrees in Business Administration and Energy Management, her trajectory has increasingly pointed toward top-tier leadership.

Whether this spiritual declaration will translate into a future presidential primary run remains to be seen, but the prophecy has already added significant fuel to her political camp.

Watch the X video below.

Nation Seer prophecy doom for Wontumi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man of God identified as Nation Seer 1 has stirred online reactions after sharing a doom prophecy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician, Chairman Wontumi.

In a video on the TikTok page Dowona TV that was shared on Thursday, February 26, the preacher shared a series of prophecies about prominent NPP figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh