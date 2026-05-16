Antoine Semenyo scored the winning goal as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup

Manchester City completed a domestic cup double and secured Pep Guardiola’s 20th major trophy at the club

Now, Opta’s supercomputer has projected how Pep Guardiola's side could respond to the victory ahead of the run-in

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the likely outcome of the Premier League title race following Manchester City’s FA Cup triumph on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Antoine Semenyo was the hero as Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner after Man City beat Chelsea to win FA Cup

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the Ghanaian winger has enjoyed a sensational impact since arriving from AFC Bournemouth in January for £64 million, and his 10th goal for City proved decisive on one of football’s biggest stages.

The goal itself was a moment of brilliance. Erling Haaland drilled a low cross into the penalty area and Semenyo, while holding off Levi Colwill, cleverly flicked the ball into the far corner with the back of his right heel.

City had struggled to break down Chelsea’s stubborn defensive setup and needed inspiration. Semenyo delivered exactly that.

After suffering defeat in back-to-back FA Cup finals, Manchester City lifted the trophy once again and completed a domestic cup double after also winning the Carabao Cup in March.

The success also marked a major milestone for Pep Guardiola, who now has 20 major trophies during his Manchester City reign.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League title winner

Despite City’s cup success, Opta’s latest supercomputer projection still does not favour Guardiola’s side in the race for the Premier League title.

The model gives Arsenal an 81.36% chance of becoming champions, compared to just 18.64% for Manchester City.

For City to have any realistic chance of adding the Premier League title to their trophy haul, Arsenal would need to slip up in the closing stages of the season.

Nevertheless, City fully embraced their Wembley celebrations after another successful campaign.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Man City Beat Chelsea to Win FA Cup

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola, who joked before the final about one day having a stand named after him at Wembley, once again added silverware to his collection.

The City manager also has only one year remaining on his current contract and appeared determined to soak in the celebrations after the final whistle.

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Tuesday with an away trip to Bournemouth before ending the season at home against Aston Villa on May 24.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to host already-relegated Burnley FC at the Emirates Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh