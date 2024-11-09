South American powerhouse Brazil are going to honour Lionel Messi at the legendary Maracana stadium, reports Fabricio Chicca

Lionel Messi is set to be honoured by Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro next year.

The ceremony is reportedly planned for 2025 after a friendly between Messi’s Inter Miami and Brazilian club Flamengo.

Source: Getty Images

As his career approaches its twilight, Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Argentine icon has won a record eight Ballons d'Or and six Golden Boots, along with 46 major trophies, cementing his place as one of the sport’s all-time legends.

Messi to be honoured in Brazil

Journalist Fabricio Chicca via Tribuna reports that Brazil is set to honour Messi at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

The Argentine's footprints will be added to the stadium's 'Walk of Fame' collection – the area dedicated to honour some of the greatest football players ever.

Messi's footprints would join those of Pele, Garrincha, Ronaldo Nazario, Neymar and some others.

This tribute at the Maracana is a fitting addition to Messi's remarkable career, having already reached two significant milestones at the historic venue.

Messi's history at Maracana stadium

Messi experienced heartbreak at the Maracana in 2014, losing the FIFA World Cup final 1-0 to Germany—the first of three consecutive final losses with Argentina.

However, he claimed his first international trophy at the same stadium in 2021, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final.

Since then, the Inter Miami superstar has added both the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America titles to his achievements with La Albiceleste, per Goal.

Messi's heartwarming gestures to Di Maria and Otamendi

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Messi's heartwarming gestures towards Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentine captain invited the veteran duo to lift the Copa America title alongside him, a moment that melted the hearts of fans.

Argentina clinched a record-extending 16th Copa America crown with the hard-fought victory against Colombia.

Source: YEN.com.gh