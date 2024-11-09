Ghanaian journalist Michael Oti Adjei was one of the media men selected to cast their votes for the 2024 Ballon d'Or

The renowned journalist's top ten has been released a few weeks after the ceremony in Paris, France

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the award for the first time following his success with Spain and Manchester City

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Michael Oti Adjei, was one the top media men to have the privilege of voting in the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Media General staff joined 100 respected journalists to pick the deserving player for the top football award.

Adjei, who is a legendary figure in sports media in Ghana, voted for Spain and Manchester City star Rodri, the eventual winner of the award.

Ghanaian journalist Michael Oti Adjei's Ballon d'Or voting disclosed. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain Instagram/ @otiadjei.

Source: Instagram

In a list shared on social media, Oti Adjei had Rodri, Vinicius Jr and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland in his top three.

The winner of the award was announced on October 28, 2024, in Paris with Rodri becoming the first Spaniard to win the accolade.

While Oti Adjei's top three included the two Manchester City stars, he also added Nigeria's Ademola Lookman in his top 10.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's teen sensation Lamine Yamal completed his top five.

From the sixth to tenth positions are Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid, the retired Toni Kroos, Lookman, Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden.

Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott

The 2024 Ballon d'Or was not without controversy after Real Madrid boycotted the awards hours before the ceremony in Paris, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

The Spanish giants were reportedly unhappy with the fact that winger Vini Jr did not win the award despite inspiring Los Blancos to the double last season.

Despite their absence, Real Madrid won the Club of Year with Carlo Ancelotti named the Manager of the Year.

Finland journalist withdraws from Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Finnish journalist Juha Kanerva has stepped down from the Ballon d'Or jury after acknowledging an error in his voting.

Just under two weeks after Vinícius Júnior narrowly lost the 2024 Ballon d'Or to Rodri, the winger responded with a hat trick against Osasuna on Saturday, November 9.

The Brazilian forward brought the Santiago Bernabéu crowd to its feet, opening the scoring for Real Madrid in the 34th minute.

