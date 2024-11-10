Atlanta United eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami from the 2024 MLS Playoffs in a thrilling 3-2 victory during game three of their Best-of-3 series

Atlanta’s Jamal Thiare struck twice in the first half, and Bartosz Slisz sealed the win with a decisive goal in the 76th minute at Chase Stadium

Atlanta now moves on to face Orlando City in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, leaving Miami and its star-studded roster to regroup

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have been eliminated from the 2024 MLS Playoffs in Round One of their Best-of-3 series against Atlanta United.

The Five Stripes triumphed over the Herons 3-2 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, securing their place in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they will face Orlando City.

Atalanta United eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami from the 2024 MLS Playoffs. Photo: Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

A first-half brace by Senegalese striker Jamal Thiare and a decisive goal from Bartosz Slisz in the 76th minute sealed Atlanta’s advancement, per ESPN.

Inter Miami, featuring Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets—all former Barcelona stars—struggled to secure a result on home turf, marking a dramatic end to their season.

Messi managed to score a remarkable header, equalising at 2-2 after connecting with a Marcelo Weigandt cross.

Yet Miami’s hopes were short-lived as Atlanta quickly regained the lead just 11 minutes later, delivering the final blow to Miami’s playoff aspirations.

For Miami, this loss marked a sudden end to a season that promised more with Messi at the helm.

Despite his impactful goal, Miami was unable to match Atlanta’s intensity, and Atlanta achieved what few thought possible: defeating Messi’s Miami side and knocking them out of the playoffs in a memorable upset.

Messi to be honoured in Brazil

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Messi is set to be honoured by Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro next year.

The ceremony is reportedly planned for 2025 after a friendly between Messi’s Inter Miami and Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Argentine's footprints will be added to the stadium's 'Walk of Fame' collection – the area dedicated to honour some of the greatest football players ever.

Messi reveals hunger for more laurels

YEN.com.gh also reported that Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona legend, expressed his continued drive to win more titles, even with his impressive collection of trophies and accolades.

Reflecting on his career and future goals, the Argentine star shared that his passion for the game and physical fitness remains as robust as ever.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh