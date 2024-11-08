Three local players have been drafted into coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers later this month

Addo, who has been accused of neglecting talents from the local league, named a player each from Kotoko, Samartex and Nations FC

Ghana, with a slim hope of qualifying for the continental competition, will face Angola and Niger in the final lap of the qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Otto Addo has garnered significant praise for his decision to broaden Ghana's player pool by selecting three home-based talents for the upcoming 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

This bold but expected inclusion reflects Addo’s commitment to recognising domestic league potential, as he has frequently been seen scouting Ghana Premier League games in recent months.

Ghana will lock horns against Angola and Niger in the final round of games for the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo includes 3 local players

As noted by 3news, in his latest 25-man squad for the final lap of the qualifiers, Otto has brought in two new players from the local league—Emmanuel Antwi from Asante Kotoko and Razak Simpson from Nations FC—alongside Samartex's Isaac Afful.

Notably, per Ghanasoccernet, Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, was omitted, making room for these fresh faces to join the foreign-based core as the Black Stars gear up for their final qualifiers.

Addo commended for local players inclusion

CAF License "A" holder Prince George Koffie applauded the strategic move, noting that the inclusion of Ghana Premier League players adds a refreshing dimension to the squad’s dynamic.

“I personally think it's not bad,” Koffie told YEN.com.gh, commending Addo's approach.

“Also, selecting three home-based players from the GPL is quite refreshing.”

Coach Koffie, who has handled Great Olympics and Karela United in the Ghanaian top flight in the past, further expressed hope that these local talents would see action on the pitch, emphasising the importance of providing them with meaningful game time.

"Let's hope he gives them the chance," he added.

The Black Stars are set to face Angola on November 15 in Luanda before hosting Niger at Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

5 big names axed from Ghana's squad

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh highlighted five key players left out of Ghana’s squad for the critical upcoming matches against Angola and Niger.

While Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the team as captain in these decisive qualifiers, head coach Otto Addo has notably excluded prominent stars Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew from the roster.

Coach Koffie reacts to captain change

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that seasoned Ghanaian coach Prince George Koffie commented on the recent leadership changes in Thomas Partey’s absence.

Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has taken on the captain’s role, replacing Mohammed Kudus, who wore the armband in last month’s doubleheader against Sudan.

Coach Koffie expressed his support, stating that Otto Addo's decision was a positive move forward.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh