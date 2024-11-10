Fans have spotted Kylian Mbappe's reaction to Vinicius Junior scoring for Real Madrid in their 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side returned to winning ways in some style after a devastating 3-1 midweek home defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League.

Los Blancos entered the day nine points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, meaning they were able to cut that gap at least temporarily before Barca are in action tomorrow.

And Vinicius scored a stunning hat-trick either side of half-time to help Los Blancos run out 4-0 winners.

His hat-trick goal saw him tap the ball in from a matter of yards out, with Mbappe stood behind him.

But there wasn't a major reaction from Mbappe after seeing the ball go in, as the Frenchman watched his team-mate wheel away in celebration before then walking over to where his team-mates were.

In fairness to Mbappe, the result was already wrapped up at this stage, and he did appear to later join his team-mates.

But fans had differing views on what the moment meant.

