Kylian Mbappe has struggled to hit the lofty heights expected of him since his arrival at Real Madrid in the summer

The Frenchman has scored only once for Los Blancos in his last seven games, sparking fan claims he's in the wrong club

But time will tell if Mbappe can find his rhythm or if his move to Madrid will remain one of football’s most shocking mismatches

Fans were quick to speculate that Kylian Mbappe’s lacklustre start at Real Madrid stems from an uneasy fit between player and club after he drew blank against Osasuna.

When Mbappe joined the Spanish powerhouse that had recently conquered both La Liga and the Champions League with near invincibility, expectations soared.

Is Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid a mismatch?

The hope was that the French captain would elevate Real Madrid even further.

However, early signs indicate otherwise, with both the team and Mbappe appearing off-kilter, per Goal.

On a personal level, the 25-year-old hasn’t showcased his trademark explosive style, and Madrid, too, seems a shadow of its former self.

Analysts and supporters alike argue that this rocky start could be tied to Mbappe’s position on the pitch, as he's often been moved away from his preferred left-wing spot.

However, others feel the issue runs deeper, suggesting that the 25-year-old’s decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Madrid may have been a miscalculation.

Fans claim Mbappe is at the wrong club

Fans took to social media to voice their opinions.

@Quoteista boldly stated,

“Kylian Mbappe picked the wrong club. He should have gone to Inter Miami.”

@As_E_Dey_H0T drew parallels with another transfer saga, suggesting,

“It has to be that it is what happened to Eden Hazard that is happening to Kylian Mbappé. He is in the wrong club.”

@manlikefola_ shared an alternative path,

“Two truths; I believe he should have gone Barca. He’d have so much fun.”

In a lighter take, @CFC_Christo1 remarked,

“The signing of Mbappe is just a mistake by both the club and the player, lol.”

Meanwhile, @Sg_cryptogem concluded bluntly, “He doesn’t need to come to Madrid.”

Mbappe unhappy with Real Madrid coach's tactics

In a related update, YEN.com.gh reports that Kylian Mbappe is reportedly dissatisfied with Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical approach at Real Madrid.

The French star has allegedly expressed his concerns to those close to him, feeling that the team’s style differs from what he was accustomed to at PSG, where much of the play was directed to support him.

Is Mbappe considering international retirement?

In another report on Kylian Mbappe, YEN.com.gh shared that the Real Madrid forward is reportedly reluctant to return to the French national team in the near future.

Sources indicate that the French star may even be contemplating early retirement from international football.

