Rapper, Drake, has splashed a staggering amount of money on Canada in bets ahead of their Copa America semi-final with Argentina

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker is confident Jesse Marsch's men will reach the final of the competition by upsetting Lionel Messi and his colleagues

Argentina have already beaten Canada in the group stages and have been tipped as favourites in the last four clash at MetLife Stadium

Drake has shown immense faith in his home country, backing them to upset Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-final of the 2024 Copa America.

The Maple Leafs, who have reached the last four of the South American championship for the first time, face a daunting task against the defending champions.

Drake has bet a staggering $300,000 on Canada beating Lionel Messi's Argentina ahead of their Copa America semi-final tie. Photos by Carmen Mandato, Anthony Wallace and Omar Vega.

Jesse Marsch's side has been one of the tournament's surprise packages, and defeating the 2022 world champions would be a monumental achievement.

Standing in their way is La Albiceleste, whom they will face for the second time in the competition on July 10.

According to talkSPORT, their earlier Group A clash ended in favour of Lionel Scaloni's men.

Argentina aims to make its third consecutive final appearance at major tournaments and are the favourites in this last-four tie of the Copa America.

While Canada has never beaten Scaloni's men in their previous meetings, trailing 7-0 in their two head-to-head matches, there is a growing sense of belief in an upset.

Drake places staggering bet on Canada to beat Argentina

One of the most ardent supporters of Canada is none other than multiple-award-winning rapper Drake.

He is not only voicing his support but also financially backing the Canadian cause.

How much did Drake stake in the bet?

According to Goal, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker has a six-figure sum riding on Marsch’s squad, making the final.

He placed $300,000 (GH₵4.6 million) in a bet on Canada.

The report also adds that the Grammy Award-winning star humorously remarked that things “could get Messi.”

Drake loses bet on UFC bout

In a related publication, Yen.com.gh reported that Drake lost a significant amount of money betting against Dricus du Plessis in the UFC middleweight championship.

The South African fighter defeated Sean Strickland, on whom Drake had placed a $700K (GH₵8 million) bet to retain his title.

Netizens have been trolling Drake, especially after Dricus played "God's Plan" following his victory.

