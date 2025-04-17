Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian social media personality and entrepreneur Comfort Esime Adzigbli, popularly known as Ama Endorsed, sadly passed away at the age of 29.

Ama Endorsed: Video Of The Late Influencer's Recent Birthday Party Resurfaces After Her Passing

The heartbreaking news of the renowned influencer's demise was confirmed by her mother during an exclusive phone call with blogger Nkonkonsa.

Ama Endorsed's passing has evoked sadness among notable personalities in the Ghanaian influencer and creative space, who have mourned her untimely passing on social media.

The deceased social media personality recently celebrated her 29th birthday with the acquisition of a brand-new Range Rover Velar. She also held a private party that was attended by friends and family members at East Legon, Adjiringanor, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Following Nana Ama Endorsed's untimely passing, a video from her 29th birthday party has resurfaced on social media. The footage showed the late influencer beaming with excitement as she unveiled a new workshop for her Namas Decor and gave the party attendees a tour of the plush room.

Speaking with blogger Bessa Ghana at the birthday party, the influencer expressed pride in opening the new workshop to boost her business and purchasing her new luxurious car.

Below is the video of the late Ama Endorsed's 29th birthday party:

