Keche, Charly D and other celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the alleged passing of popular social media influencer Ama Endorsed

The music group posted a photo of Ama Endorsed and expressed sadness over her death, and detailed their surprise at her death at an old age

Actress Charly D also expressed her surprise and wished her a peaceful rest. Many social media users have also expressed sadness over the news

Popular Ghanaian influencer and businesswoman Ama Endorsed has reportedly passed away. News of her death surfaced online on Thursday, April 17, 2025, and has since triggered a wave of reactions from celebrities.

Ama Endorsed, known in private life as Comfort Esime Adzigbli, was the CEO of Namas Decor and a well-known figure in Ghana’s influencer space. She was also recognised as one of the few female carpenters in the country.

The first report of her alleged death came from Bessah Ghana, a blogger and road manager for the music group Keche. He shared photos and videos of Ama Endorsed on Instagram, stating that the information came from Keche Andrew. He added that her family had confirmed the news.

According to Bessah Ghana, Ama Endorsed had been unwell for some time but was believed to be recovering. He said he had seen her recently at her birthday party, which was held in February. The celebration also marked the launch of a new workshop for her interior decoration business.

Following the reports, Keche posted a photo of Ama Endorsed on social media. The music group expressed sadness over her passing and said they were astonished that she had died at her age, especially after appearing healthy in recent weeks.

Actress Charly D also reacted to the news. She shared a post on social media saying she was surprised and saddened, and wished Ama a peaceful rest. Actress Chichi Neblet also reacted to the news with surprise and expressed her sadness over the matter.

Fans and other social media users have also expressed sorrow, with many describing her as hardworking, inspiring, and full of life.

Ama Endorsed was popular for her work in interior decoration and often shared videos of her carpentry projects online. She used her platform to encourage more women to explore male-dominated fields like carpentry.

Ama Endorsed's alleged passing saddens many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

boga_joe_ wrote:

"I’m sad, she's such a hardworking lady, I admire her work ethic so much ooh Ama."

primephonesgh wrote:

"No way @kecheglobal I can’t believe this .. she was my loyal customer for the past 7 years."

sk_l.o.d said:

"My deepest condolences 💐 family. Keep your heads up during these trying times champs."

Adwenpahene set to be buried in Germany

Adwenpahene, another social media influencer, also passed away recently and is set to be buried in Germany.

YEN.com.gh reported that other social media influencers like Appiah Stadium were also set to attend the funeral service.

The passing of Adwenpahene was met with surprise, as he seemed full of life in his videos.

