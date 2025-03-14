Diego Maradona once shocked fans by snubbing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when asked to name the greatest footballer of all time

Instead of choosing either modern icon, he claimed another legendary player was superior to everyone, including himself and Pele

Maradona also criticised how certain accolades were awarded, suggesting some trophies were created just to elevate specific players

Diego Maradona once made a surprising choice when asked to settle the long-standing ‘Greatest of All Time’ debate, snubbing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Despite being widely considered one of football’s all-time greats, Maradona pointed to another legendary figure as the best ever.

The late Argentine icon, who shared the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award with Brazil’s Pele, was renowned for his outspoken opinions.

While Pele won the title through votes from FIFA officials, journalists, and coaches, Maradona’s recognition came through an internet poll.

However, in a later interview with TyC Sports, he declared that neither he nor Pele was the best to have played the game.

“I think the best was [Alfredo] Di Stefano,” Maradona said. “He was superior to everyone – even me. Pele didn’t want to acknowledge Di Stefano’s talent. Pele’s friends invented a trophy just to call him a living legend. I even beat Pele in Rio for being the best in history.”

Di Stefano - The only player to win Super Ballon d'Or

Di Stefano, often regarded as Real Madrid’s greatest-ever player, was instrumental in their dominance during the 1950s and 60s.

The Buenos Aires-born forward scored 308 goals across 11 seasons and won the Ballon d’Or twice (1957, 1959).

He remains the only footballer to have ever won the prestigious Super Ballon d'Or.

During the interview, Maradona also revealed his favourite shirt swap and the teammate he found easiest to play alongside.

“The best shirts I swapped were with [Ruud] Gullit and [Marco] Van Basten when they were at AC Milan,” he said. “The player I connected best with was [Napoli teammate] Careca.”

The World Cup winner also speculated on how many Ballon d'Ors he could have won if he had played in the modern era.

“I think I’d have quite a few,” he admitted, before praising Messi’s extraordinary achievements.

“What Messi is doing is outstanding. I would never want to face him—never. The lad comes home, plays football, doesn’t sing the national anthem, and they say he’s Catalan. I don’t criticize Messi like others do.”

Maradona concluded by revealing a small piece of advice he once gave Messi.

“I told him where to place his foot on free-kicks, but the rest is all him. He has got it down to a tee.”

