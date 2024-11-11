Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has been remembered on the anniversary of his passing

The ex-Black Stars and KF Egnatia star tragically passed away after collapsing during a football match

Dwamena suffered from a heart complication during his playing career before his untimely demise

The Ghana Football Association has paid a glowing tribute to late footballer Raphael Dwamena on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

The former Black Stars striker collapsed and passed away during a league game in Albania while playing for KF Egnatia. He was just 28.

Dwamena, who battled various heart complications during his short career, represented the Black Stars nine times and scored two goals.

Ghana FA remembers late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena on the anniversary of their passing. Photo: David Aliaga/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

On the anniversary of his passing, the FA posted on social media: "Remembering Raphael Dwamena, One Year On. It’s been a year since you left us, but you remain forever in our hearts. Continue to rest well."

Despite his career being cut short by his unfortunate passing, Dwamena enjoyed a decent run with clubs in Austria, Switzerland and later Albania.

Dwamena played for Red Bull Salzburg, Austria Lustenau, FC Zurich, Levante, Real Zaragoza, Vejle, BW Linz, Old Boys and Egnatia. He scored 77 goals in 167 club appearances.

"Today we commemorate the death of Raphael Dwamena. The KF Egnatia striker left us on November 11, 2023, at the age of 28. Rest in peace," wrote Football Albanais.

Damena's history of heart problems

The lanky forward was first diagnosed with a heart problem after his move to Brighton collapsed following his medical.

Despite the result, he continued to pursue his career, joining Spanish club Levante where he later joined Real Zaragoza on loan.

While at Levante, he suffered an episode of a heart complication and was told to retire from football.

However, after several months out, Dwamena returned to Austria to join BW Linz. He collapsed in a game for the Austrian club and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he had an Implantable Cardioverter-Defribillator inserted in his heart.

Unfortunately, on November 11, 2023, another collapse led to his untimely passing, as reported by the BBC.

