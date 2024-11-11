Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus received a visit from a West Ham United fan during training in Accra

The fan travelled from Toto to meet the Ghana and West Ham United playmaker due to his admiration for the player

Kudus, who is serving a five-game ban in the EPL, will travel with his Ghana teammates to Angola on Friday for the AFCON qualifiers

A West Ham United fan from Togo travelled from Lome to Accra to meet Mohammed Kudus, one of the club's icons.

Kudus arrived in Ghana on Sunday as preparations began for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The suspended forward joined seven of his other Black Stars teammates for training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

West Ham fan travels from Togo to Ghana to meet icon Mohammed Kudus. Photo: Justin Setterfield/ David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

At the end of the exercise, the fan sneaked in to have a photo with his best player from the club.

In a video shared on social media, the fan had a placard with an inscription signifying his admiration for the Ghanaian.

The excited fan shared a brief moment with Kudus before leaving the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to play a pivotal role in the final round of games in the AFCON qualifiers as Ghana hopes to end Group F on a good note.

Although Ghana's chances of qualifying remain slim, Otto Addo is not giving up as he assembles a strong team for the trip to Angola.

Kudus' absence affects West Ham

English Premier League strugglers West Ham United were dealt a huge blow after midfielder Kudus' ban was extended for two extra games.

The 24-year-old is serving a five-game ban for his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs on October 19, 2024.

Kudus has also been fined £60,000 by the English Football Association, as reported by Reuters.

In the attacking midfielder's absence, the Hammers have won only one game in three matches.

Kudus enjoys local beverage Gari

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus seems to have taken his additional two-game ban from the English FA in his stride as his return to action is prolonged following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The West Ham star was slapped with an extra two-game ban and a fine of £60,000 after kicking and slapping Spurs players Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

Kudus will now miss the games against Newcastle United and Arsenal. He will return to action in the Premier League on December 3, in the match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh