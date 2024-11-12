Genoa chose an unusual approach to unveil their third kit, posting photos of wrestling icon The Undertaker wearing the new jersey

The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, was a fan favourite in the world of wrestling during the ’90s and 2000s

Genoa tapped into his dark, mysterious persona to add a unique edge to the launch of their latest shirt

WWE legend The Undertaker has teamed up with Serie A side Genoa to unveil the club’s first-ever black kit.

Marking a historic debut for the club, Genoa’s new third kit features a sleek black design with a striking gold trim.

Italian club Genoa teamed up with The Undertaker to launch their new third kit. Photo: @espn/Kevin Mazur (Getty).

The Undertaker lent his iconic presence to the unveiling, adding a touch of WWE flair to the reveal.

The WWE icon's appearance is part of Genoa’s ‘The Golden Dark Side of Genoa’ campaign, launched last season to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse culture.

He joins a list of notable figures who have supported Genoa in showcasing their latest kits.

A club statement read via Football Italia:

"A lifetime on the ring before well-earned retirement, with a couple of electrifying comebacks. A spotlight in the Hall of Fame. Sparkling crowns of titles around his neck, even more impressive than a pride of lions. The aura of a hero, both for these and past generations, rests on shoulders that speak for themselves. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s The Undertaker. Yes, it’s really him, posing with the jersey after that playful wink, the 'follow' nudge, aimed at Genoa’s Instagram channel. Some people live seven lives in one, and he has the blessed nickname of ‘The Undertaker’."

What's next for Genoa?

Fans are hoping the new kit brings a much-needed boost, with Genoa currently sitting in 17th place in Serie A, just two points above the bottom.

After the international break, they’ll return to action at home against Cagliari, per Goal.

