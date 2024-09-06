Cristiano Ronaldo has divided opinions among football fans with his comparison of the World Cup to the Euros

The Portuguese phenom insists that winning the European Championship is equivalent to winning the World Cup

It is not the first time Ronaldo has made a controversial comment, with his Ballon d'Or claim also generating rancour

Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked debate by asserting that winning the UEFA European Championship is on par with lifting the FIFA World Cup.

The 39-year-old made these remarks while celebrating his latest career milestone—scoring his 900th career goal.

According to talkSPORT, Ronaldo reached this historic figure by finding the back of the net against Croatia in the Nations League, becoming the first player in history to reach such a tally.

His career goals now place him comfortably ahead of his longtime rival Lionel Messi, who trails behind with 838 goals from 1,069 matches.

Ronaldo claims Euros is of the same value as World Cup

In reflecting on this milestone, Ronaldo made it clear that the pursuit of a World Cup doesn't drive his continued presence in Portugal's national team, defusing claims that his lack of a global title does not occasion his frustrations.

Instead, the Portuguese star downplayed the need for a World Cup victory, suggesting that winning the European Championship in 2016 holds equivalent weight.

Speaking to RTP3, he stated, as quoted by Centre Goals:

"Portugal winning the Euros is the equivalent of winning the World Cup. I've already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted, so I'm not motivated by that [World Cup]."

Ronaldo's Euro success vs Messi's World Cup glory

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner captained Portugal to an unexpected triumph in the 2016 Euros, a victory that solidified his standing as one of the game's greats.

Additionally, he added the UEFA Nations League trophy to his list of international honours, further enhancing his legacy.

Though Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, Ronaldo's comments hint at a broader narrative—that his European triumphs are just as significant on the international stage.

Ronaldo sparks debate with Ballon d'Or claim

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Cristiano Ronaldo has a history of sparking debates with his remarks.

In 2023, the Portuguese captain stirred controversy by claiming that the Ballon d'Or and The Best awards were losing their credibility.

His comments came after Lionel Messi's victories in both awards, hinting that Ronaldo felt unjustly overlooked.

