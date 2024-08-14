Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being 'stabbed multiple times' in car park
Lamine Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, was allegedly stabbed multiple times in a car park near Barcelona and subsequently transported to the hospital.
The 36-year-old was attacked on Wednesday evening in Mataró, a town north of Barcelona.
According to La Vanguardia, via Football Espana, the 36-year-old was left in critical condition and needed urgent medical care, though he is now thought to be stable.
The report also notes that the incident began as a fight in the car park before escalating.
After the stabbing, emergency services arrived on the scene and transported Nasraoui to Can Ruti Hospital, located about six miles from Barcelona, between the city and Mataró.
The hospital administered immediate care, and Mundo Deportivo reports that Nasraoui is currently under observation there.
Yamal father's attack under investigation
Marca reported that Mataró police have opened an investigation into the assault, with reports suggesting that three people have already been arrested.
The stabbing is suspected to be connected to a prior altercation, although the exact circumstances of the attack are still unknown.
