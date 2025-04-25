Clement Abban, a 26-year-old from Kojokrom, has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student at UCC's Institute of Education

He earned a First-Class Degree in B.Ed Mathematics and Physics, graduating with a remarkable CGPA of 3.9

His inspiring academic journey began at Prophet Nkansah M/A School and led to him being named valedictorian at UCC’s 57th Congregation

Clement Abban, a young Ghanaian boy from humble beginnings, has been named the Overall Best Graduating Student for the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) Institute of Education.

The young man, who is 26 years old, was awarded a First-Class Degree in B.Ed Mathematics and Physics.

Clement Abban, a brilliant Ghanaian boy, graduates top of his class at UCC. Photo credit: University Of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook.

He graduated at the top of his class with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0.

For his impressive academic performance, Clement was crowned valedictorian of the Institute of Education during the 13th Session of the 57th 2025 Congregation held at the school premises on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

At the end of the graduation ceremony, 5,291 students graduated from UCC with various undergraduate academic qualifications.

Clement Abban's Inspiring Academic Journey

Clement Abban, who hails from Kojokrom in the Western Region, began his education at Prophet Nkansah M/A School, where he sat for his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A few months after passing his BECE, the young man proceeded to St. John's School for his secondary education, completing in 2016 with impressive West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

He later gained admission to Komenda College of Education and graduated in 2020 with a Diploma in Mathematics and Technical Education.

After a few years of working as a teacher at the Taido M/A Basic School in Anomabo, Central Region, Ghana, he enrolled in the UCC top-up programme, graduating with honours in 2025.

In his extracurricular activities, Clement is a devoted member of the Church of Christ, a supporter of Ghanaian Division Two side Abura Dunkwa Galaxy FC, and Chelsea Football Club.

As a budding scientist, Clement's role model is the renowned Ghanaian mathematical physicist, Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey, of blessed memory.

Ghanaians online congratulate Clement Abban

Upon coming across a Facebook post about Clement's stellar academic achievements, many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate him,

Below are a few of the reactions:

@Joshua Owusu Yeboah said:

"Congratulations, Clement. TTAG is proud of you, honourable."

@Egbenyo Bohyeba Daniel also said:

"Thank you for making the Church of Christ proud. Soar higher, bro."

@Albert Nyamesomfo Hagan commented:

"What we love to see. Keep up the amazing work. Congratulations, bro."

Dr Justina Adams emerges as UCC's valedictorian at the institution's 57th Congregation. Photo credit: University of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook.

Dr Justina Adams named valedictorian at UCC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Justina Adams, a young Ghanaian woman, emerged as the valedictorian of the 15th Session of the 57th Congregation at UCC.

She completed her PhD in Business Administration in September 2024 with research on green reporting and firm performance

Many Ghanaians who seemed impressed with her academic achievement took to the comment section to celebrate her.

