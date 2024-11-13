Theo Walcott has suggested one player from Newcastle United that will make Real Madrid 'perfect'

The ex-Arsenal attacker believes the said Magpies star has all the tools in his locker to flourish at the Santiago Bernabeu

Meanwhile, Madrid have endured a rough start to the 2024/25 season despite adding Kylian Mbappe to their star-studded team

Former England international Theo Walcott believes Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak could be the final piece Real Madrid needs to elevate their already star-studded lineup.

Praising the Swedish forward’s versatility and technical prowess, Walcott sees Isak as a “complete forward” who could add balance and cohesion to Los Blancos’ attack.

Alexander Isak has been suggested as the missing piece in Real Madrid's puzzle. Photos by Stu Forster and ben radford.

Source: Getty Images

Currently enjoying a solid season with four goals in nine Premier League matches, Isak has shown why he’s frequently linked with Europe’s elite clubs.

How many goals has Alexander Isak scored for Newcastle?

Since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, he has netted an impressive 40 goals in 78 appearances, including a standout 21-goal season in the last Premier League campaign, per Transfermarkt.

This success hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Chelsea reportedly interested in him over the summer.

Although Isak is contracted with Newcastle until 2028, the club has yet to engage in renewal talks, fueling speculation about a potential exit in 2025.

According to the Standard, Arsenal has also shown interest in acquiring his talents should he choose to leave St. James’ Park.

Walcott explains why Isak is perfect for Madrid

Walcott, meanwhile, would love to see Isak return to La Liga, this time in the famous white of Real Madrid.

"Look at Real Madrid’s line-up at this moment in time," Walcott noted, as quoted by Goal reflecting on Madrid’s tendency to recruit Galactico-level players.

"I would say that if you put Isak in that Real team, then he moulds them together in a different way, where you might think they now look like a very well-balanced team."

In Walcott’s view, Isak’s game could bring harmony to a Madrid squad brimming with talent but sometimes lacking tactical balance.

"That’s the level he's at, and I can absolutely understand why all the very top teams would want him," he concluded.

Mbappe labelled 'worst' signing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that fans criticised Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid's Champions League loss to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Although Mbappe delivered a solid performance, his efforts couldn’t prevent Los Blancos from suffering their second UCL defeat.

Ancelotti appears to blame Mbappe for Madrid's struggles

YEN.com.gh also shared that Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly identified one of his key players as a major factor affecting Real Madrid's performance this season.

According to reports, Ancelotti attributes much of the squad's tactical imbalance to Mbappe's limited defensive efforts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh