The former African champions will not participate in the tournament in Morocco next year after failing to win a game in five matches

The Black Stars will round up their qualifiers with a game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has expressed doubts about Otto Addo's suitability as Ghana's coach, questioning his readiness for the role.

Addo led the Black Stars to a disappointing exit from the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, marking the team’s first failure to qualify for the continental showpiece in two decades.

Source: Twitter

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions saw their 2025 qualification hopes dashed after a 1-1 draw with Angola on Friday night.

Needing a win to keep their chances alive in Group F, the Black Stars fell short, failing to extend their campaign to the final round of qualifiers.

Charles Talor believes Otto Addo is not really for Black Stars job

And Taylor has criticised Otto Addo's management of the Ghana national team, particularly his handling of the squad during their match in Luanda and the team's overall performance since his return as coach.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) reappointed Addo as head coach of the senior national team in March 2024 after dismissing Chris Hughton following Ghana's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Reports suggest Addo was not originally on the shortlist for the position but was eventually chosen by the GFA, who prioritized him over other candidates.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Taylor criticized the GFA’s decision to bring back the 48-year-old, questioning the rationale behind his reappointment.

“I know Ghana's performance has been poor even before Otto Addo took charge, but nothing has improved under his leadership,” the former Kotoko star said.

“He wasn’t ready for the role; it felt like he was pressured into accepting the job. To me, he often looks confused on the touchline.

"Yes, he stepped in and helped us qualify for the World Cup [in Qatar] with just two matches, but as for taking on the job permanently, he’s simply not cut out for it.

Four players pull out of the Niger game

Following the team's failure to secure a place at the tournament in Morocco next year, four players including captain Jordan Ayew have withdrawn from the squad for the game against Niger on Monday.

According to the Ghana FA's official website, the players, including Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, and Alidu Seidu, picked up injuries.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has invited Jerry Afriyie of the Ghana U20 team, Medeama's Kamaradini Mamudu and Heart of Lions' Ebenezer Abban as replacements.

Afriyie replaces Ayew in Ghana's squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jerry Afriyie has been handed an invite to the national team alongside two other home-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The Ghana U20 star, Afriyie, Ebenezer Abban and Kamaradini Mamudu were called up following the withdrawal of four players from the team that faced Angola last Friday.

Captain Jordan Ayew, Stade Rennnais' Alidu Seidu, Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku and Gideon Mensah have all been ruled out of the Niger game due to injuries.

Source: AFP