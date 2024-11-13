West Ham United forward Michail Antonio insists Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus will return from suspension stronger

The Ghana international is serving a five-game ban after he was charged by the English FA for improper conduct

Kudus is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger

Michail Antonio has backed his West Ham United teammate Mohammed Kudus to come back from his five-match suspension stronger.

The Ghana international was slapped with an extra two-match ban and a fine of £60,000 following his straight red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Kudus was earlier serving a three-match suspension before the latest punishment was released by the English FA.

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus backs Mohammed Kudus to return from suspension stronger. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Antonio, who visited Ghana on Sunday following the international break, extolled Kudus' qualities and stated West Ham United needs him back.

"Starboy, his quality, to be fair, is unbelievable," he told reporters following his arrival in Ghana, as shared in a video on social media. "He dribbles well, scores goals, and has great ambition. We could use more players with his qualities in our academy.

"Although he’s missed five games, he's a key player that we need back in our starting lineup. Things haven’t gone well this year, but I know he'll come back fully ready to go," he added.

Antonio was in Ghana for a working visit to an academy he is a part of in the Ashanti Region.

Kudus to return in December

West Ham have had a difficult start to the season under new manager Julen Lopetegui, winning only two games in the Premier League.

Despite their struggles, Kudus has shone in the ongoing campaign, scoring two goals in eight matches, per Transfermarkt.

Before his sending-off in the game against Tottenham, the 24-year-old had opened the scoring in the London derby.

Following the latest verdict, Kudus will be available for the Hammers on December 3, 2024.

Michail Antonio visits Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has arrived in Ghana for a short visit following the international break.

The Jamaica forward touched down on Sunday evening and was received by West Ham fans in Ghana at the Kotoko International Airport.

Antonio reportedly owns a football academy in Ghana, which he is in the country to visit.

Source: YEN.com.gh