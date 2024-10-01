Ex-wife of Ghanaian forward Abdul Majeed Waris has opened up on the 'horrible' experience of marrying the footballer

The actress and philanthropist has disclosed that she will not marry a man from northern Ghana again

Waris and the actress have a son together, whom they had during their 16-month marriage between 2017 and 2018

The ex-wife of Ghanaian footballer Abdul Majeed Waris, Habiba Sinare, has vowed not to marry a man from the northern part of Ghana following the end of her relationship with the striker.

Ms Sinare and the former Black Stars forward separated after 16 months of marriage and have one child together.

Opening up on her marriage with the footballer, who hails from the northern part of Ghana, the actress stated that it is difficult to deal with her people.

Majeed Waros' ex-wife has vowed to not marry a northerner again after divorce. Photo: Alex Livesey Twitter/ @_Sinare.

Source: Getty Images

"The northern people are hard to deal with, I am not ashamed to say this. I am a northerner, I cannot marry a northerner again, I am not even joking. Dating them is something different, marrying them is horribly something else," she told Mz Gee, as spotted on social media.

"They are very difficult people. They don't understand why you should work and they don't understand when you even have money than your husband," she added.

Waris is currently unattached after leaving Cypriot side Anothorsis at the end of last season, per Transfermarkt.

The former FC Nantes and Lorient striker was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Majeed Waris' Black Stars career

The Right to Dream Academy graduate enjoyed a seven-year spell with the Black Stars between 2017 to 2019, where he made 33 appearances, scoring four times for Ghana.

Waris' represented Ghana at only one major tournament, which was the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Tamale-born striker featured prominently for Ghana during the qualifiers for several competitions but misses out on the tournament with either injury or by a technical decision.

In his club career, he spent most of the time playing in France, where he represent Lorient, FC Nantes and Strasbourg.

Habiba Sinare opens up on divorce with Waris

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the ex-wife of former Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris, Habiba Sinare has finally opened up on her separation with the footballer.

The couple who have a child together ended their marriage just 16 months after their wedding. Waris married Ms Sinare in 2017, but their relationship faced many challenges leading to their breakup.

Explaining the events that led to the divorce, Ms Sinare disclosed that the footballer did not regard her as family and vowed not to choose her over his relatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh