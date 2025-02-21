Neymar, Drogba, Buffon Among Top 10 UCL Winners Who Never Won the Ballon d’Or

The prestigious Ballon d'Or award has eluded a plethora of great players who excelled in the UEFA Champions League

The list includes 1 African icon, 2 Brazilian players, 2 Italian greats, and 1 Hungarian football hero

Genius dribbler Neymar forms part of the UEFA Champions League winners never to lift the Ballon d'Or

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most coveted trophies in football, and winning it is the pinnacle of a player’s career.

Yet, there are legendary figures in football who have lifted this prestigious trophy but never won the Ballon d'Or, despite their immense contributions to the sport.

Excelling in the Champions League often puts players in the media limelight as evident in Kylian Mbappe's recent masterclass against Manchester City, while not scooping the Ballon d'Or represents a significant regret for most footballers.

Here are the top 10 Champions League winners who never won the respected Ballon d'Or accolade.

10. Robert Lewandowski

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his time, yet despite his incredible goal-scoring prowess and consistency, he has not won the Ballon d'Or.

Lewandowski was instrumental in Bayern Munich's 2020 UEFA Champions League triumph, where he scored crucial goals throughout the tournament, including a standout performance in the final.

His combination of finishing ability, physicality, and intelligence in the box has made him a nightmare for defenders.

Lewandowski’s best chance to win the Ballon d'Or came in 2020, but the award was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With age and peak form not on his side, it is difficult to see the Poland and Barcelona striker winning the accolade in the coming years.

9. Franck Ribéry

The former Bayern Munich winger was one of the most gifted wingers of his generation. His dribbling, pace, and creativity made him a standout player for the Bavarians, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

Ribéry was instrumental in Bayern's treble-winning season, contributing with key assists and goals throughout their European campaign.

Despite his key performances, Ribéry never won the France Football Ballon d'Or. His best chance came in 2013 when he finished third in the voting, narrowly missing out on the award to Cristiano Ronaldo.

8. Thiery Henry

Thierry Henry, one of the most electrifying forwards of his generation, dazzled in the UEFA Champions League with his blend of pace, skill, and clinical finishing.

Despite his incredible club success with Arsenal and later Barcelona where he finally lifted the Champions League trophy in 2009, Henry never managed to claim the Ballon d'Or.

His best shot came in 2003, when he finished runner-up behind Pavel Nedvěd, despite a stellar year that included breaking Premier League assist records and scoring prolifically across competitions.

While individual accolades eluded him at the highest level, Henry’s influence on European football remains undeniable, with countless defenders left in his wake and a legacy as one of the most complete forwards in modern football history.

7. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba is a Chelsea legend whose career is defined by his colossal presence on the pitch and his knack for scoring in clutch moments.

The Ivorian striker achieved European glory with Chelsea in 2012, playing a pivotal role in their Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich.

Drogba’s performance in the final, where he scored the equalizing goal with a point-blank header against Manuel Neuer before netting the decisive penalty in the shootout, is a moment etched in UEFA CL football history.

Despite his ability to deliver in crucial matches, Drogba never won the Ballon d'Or, with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo often the winners of the title.

His legacy at Chelsea is undeniable, and he remains one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever strikers.

6. Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos is best remembered as one of the finest left-backs of all time and a free-kick specialist.

Whenever he was behind the ball, even from distance, it was always a frightening moment for goalkeepers and defenders due to his unbelievable shooting power and accuracy.

Carlos was a key figure in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph and was instrumental in Real Madrid’s dominance in the Champions League, winning the competition three times (1998, 2000, 2002), becoming one of the cornerstones of Madrid’s "Galácticos" era.

Despite his extensive list of accomplishments, Carlos never won the Ballon d'Or, falling behind club and national teammate Ronaldo in 2002.

This can be attributed to the fact that, as a left-back, his attacking contributions were often overshadowed by the brilliance of forwards and midfielders.

Nevertheless, his unique style of play, particularly his free-kick prowess and ability to support the attack, made him a special player in European and international football.

5. Neymar

Ultra-talented and highly marketable, Neymar in his prime was a player whose dazzling skills and flair captured the hearts of millions worldwide without ever winning the Ballon d'Or.

Despite playing for top-tier clubs such as FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he failed to win the coveted Ballon d'Or which is often cited as his greatest setback.

He won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, forming part of the deadly ''MSN'' trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Neymar’s creative brilliance, goal-scoring ability, and dribbling talent make him one of the most skilled players of his generation.

However, despite his success, including being the standout performer in Brazil's 2013 Confederations Cup triumph and his subsequent Champions League win, he has always found himself overshadowed by players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or race as it happened in the 2015 edition that saw the Santos captain finish 3rd.

4. Raúl González Blanco

Raúl González Blanco is a legendary figure in Spanish and European football who dazzled UCL fans in the early 2000s.

As Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer for a number of years, Raúl is one of the top football players who never won the Ballon d'Or. He was the face of Los Blancos during a period of immense success.

He won the UEFA Champions League three times (1998, 2000, 2002) with Real Madrid, and his leadership, vision, and goalscoring ability were key to their triumphs.

However, despite his accolades, Raúl never won the Ballon d'Or, which was often dominated by players like his teammates Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and others during his peak years.

Raúl’s consistent performances for both club and country, especially in the Champions League, marked him as one of the best players of his era.

Still, he remained in the shadows of other star players when it came to the individual awards.

3. Franco Baresi

Franco Baresi is one of the greatest central defenders ever to play the game, renowned for his tactical intelligence, leadership, and reading of the game.

Baresi’s 20-year career at AC Milan was marked by immense success, including winning three UEFA Champions League in 1989, 1990, and 1994.

His ability to marshal Milan's defence, often making crucial tackles and interceptions, was a key factor in their dominance in European football during the late 80s and early 90s.

Despite the Italian's individual brilliance and vital role in Milan’s European triumphs, Baresi never lifted Ballon d'Or, only finishing runner-up to Marco van Basten in 1989.

This could be attributed to the fact that defenders rarely won the prestigious award during his playing career, with attacking players generally receiving more recognition.

However, Baresi’s impact on the field cannot be understated, and his status as one of the all-time great defenders in the history of football remains supreme.

2. Kenny Dalglish

The Liverpool great, often hailed as the king of Anfield, played a major role in the club’s domestic and European success.

Dalglish won three European Cups (1978, 1981, 1984) during his trophy-laden playing career, establishing himself as one of the finest British players to grace the pitch.

His technical ability, vision, and clinical finishing made him a nightmare for defenders, while his leadership and intelligence brought a sense of calm and confidence to his teammates.

Despite his key role in Liverpool's European success, Dalglish never won the Ballon d'Or, finishing second in 1983 to Michel Platini.

His era was a fiercely competitive one, with global superstars like Kevin Keegan and Platini dominating the award.

Dalglish’s absence from the Ballon d'Or podium is a mystery, given his profound influence on Liverpool's 1980s dominance and his status as one of the best players in Europe during that period.

1. Ferenc Puskás

Ferenc Puskás is a name synonymous with footballing excellence. The Hungarian forward, who represented both Hungary and Real Madrid, was one of the most prolific goal scorers in football history.

Puskás lifted the European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League) three times with Real Madrid in 1959, 1960, and 1966 during a golden era for the club.

His breathtaking goals and razor-sharp finishing were hallmarks of his play, cementing his reputation as one of the greatest forwards ever.

Despite his complete talent, Puskás never won the France Football Magazine's Ballon d'Or. This was in part due to his unfortunate timing; while he was an extraordinary player, his prime coincided with the dominance of other football legends such as Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Koppa.

