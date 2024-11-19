Chelsea Women star Sam Kerr and her fiance, Kristie Mewis, have announced they are expecting a baby

The football couple took to Instagram to announce they are having their first baby together

However, the heartwarming news has been greeted with a cocktail of reactions from fans on social media

Chelsea Women’s forward Sam Kerr and West Ham Women’s midfielder Kristie Mewis delighted fans with a heartwarming announcement—they are expecting a baby next year.

The couple shared the joyous news on social media through a series of charming photo booth images, including one that showcased Mewis’ baby bump alongside an ultrasound scan.

Chelsea W star Sam Kerr and her partner Kristie Mewis, who plays for West Ham Women, are expecting their first baby together. Photos by Kate Green - UEFA and Justin Setterfield - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Their announcement was also accompanied by a tender photo of the pair kissing, Forbes reports.

While many fans celebrated the milestone, the announcement unfortunately sparked mixed reactions online.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea FC publicly condemned the hateful remarks, describing the homophobic comments as "unacceptable."

Fans react to Kerr and Mewis's pregnancy news

A surprising number of responses also reflected confusion about how Mewis became pregnant.

Despite these negative reactions, an outpouring of support and positivity from fans highlighted the overwhelming goodwill toward the couple.

Some notable comments include:

@LindsMCWFC wrote:

"This is wonderful! So happy for them!! 😍"

@ElliotGCFC chimed in:

"That is absolutely amazing. Congratulations to them both ❤️"

@mikeyshaps predicted:

"That kid will grow up better loved and cared for than many. Kids barely care if someone has two mums or dads these days, let alone in 15 years."

However, not all reactions were not supportive of the news:

@ajee_ife’s insisted:

"Parenting should be between a man/woman"

@Pueh_11’s concluded:

"How is that possible? Who impregnated who?"

The duo, who got engaged last year, are known not only for their success on the pitch but also for their role as trailblazers in the footballing world.

Kerr, a prolific striker with a knack for scoring decisive goals, and Mewis, a midfield maestro, continue to break barriers both in their careers and personal lives.

