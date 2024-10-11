Erling Haaland has teased fans he could soon become a father with his latest update on social media

The 24-year-old made the cryptic post after becoming Norway's all-time top scorer with a brace vs Slovenia

After the game, photos of his longtime girlfriend Isabel Haugseng's baby bump emerged on social media

Erling Haaland has sparked speculation that he may soon become a father after celebrating his brace for Norway with a distinctive baby gesture.

The Manchester City star struck twice in Norway’s 3-0 triumph over Slovenia in the Nations League on Thursday.

Erling Haaland has hinted he will soon become a dad following his cryptic celebration and social media post after starring for Norway. Photos by @ErlingHaaland/X and Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images.

According to Eurosport, his goal-scoring heroics against Slovenia saw him become his country’s all-time leading scorer.

Is Erling Haaland expecting a baby?

Following his milestone achievement, the 24-year-old took to social media, seemingly hinting at impending fatherhood.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Haaland shared a picture of himself 'eating' his thumb while tucking a ball under his shirt, alongside the caption: "👶🏼🔜," suggesting a baby might be on the way.

While Haaland’s goal-scoring exploits continue to dazzle the football world, his potential off-the-field news adds a personal dimension to his growing legacy.

Haaland sets Norway record

According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian striker has an astonishing 34 goals in just 36 appearances for his national team, and his overall club tally stands at 256 goals in 308 matches.

Haaland’s scoring prowess has become the hallmark of his career. His exceptional movement, clinical finishing, and physical presence make him a nightmare for defenders.

His ability to find space, coupled with his ruthless efficiency in front of goal, has made him one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best.

What's next for Haaland?

As Norway prepares for their next Nations League encounter against Austria, Haaland will look to extend his record-breaking form.

After the international duty, he will return to Manchester City for their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 20, per Sofascore, where he remains pivotal to Pep Guardiola’s high-flying side.

The only defenders who can stop Haaland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has shared his thoughts on Erling Haaland and named two defenders who can stop him.

According to the former Chelsea centre-half, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba of Arsenal are the only defenders who can handle Haaland.

