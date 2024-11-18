A video of an elderly Ghanian couple washing together has warmed many hearts on social media

The couple proved to many, especially those who have lost hope in the institution of marriage that, true love still exists

Many who chanced on the video of the adorable couple thronged the comment section to praise them

An elderly Ghanaian couple has left many on social media in awe as they shared a lovely moment, performing house chores.

The older couple, whose names are yet to be confirmed, were captured in a video making rounds on social media washing their clothes together in a moment that showed genuine care and support for each other.

An elderly Ghanaian couple proves that true love still exists as they perform house chores together. Photo credit: @Elderly Ghanaian couple/UGC.

Source: UGC

In a video of the couple sighted by YEN.com.gh, an old man and his wife were seen conversing while washing their clothes.

.This simple yet inspiring love between the couple, even in old age, proved that true love still existed.

Ghanaians drool over the couple's lovely moment

Some Ghanaians, who chanced on the video of the elderly couple, seemed awestruck as they drooled over their lovely moments in the comment section.

A few of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

@EMMANUEL YAHWEHS SON said:

"Best man and husband of the Year.."

@Ms Happiness replied:

"best couple I agree. it takes two to tango."

@Mawuena Atia also said:

"some of us didn't see our parents do this because of death,but because ofmy aunt and her husband,I grew up in a happy home."

@Silvia wrote:

"It exist paa, we wash together always,and if I leave koraa and there are dirty ones he do wash them,May God bless all men helping their women they do understand that we have a lot to do."

@Akooo also wrote:

"And those women at the compound houses and some in - laws will not appreciate but will say Obaa no agyigyiri Barima no . Abayifuo nkowaaaa!!! God bless you bro."

@bell commented:

"I remember my stepmom will be wearing my dad's short under her dress and my dad will be looking for it everywhere with us."

@Girls Girls Maame also commented:

"Our parents really understood this love thing..I look at my parents and I wonder how they do it..we pray for grace to love right."

Elderly couple gives tips on successful marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly Ghanaian couple shared the keys to their long-lasting marriage.

In a video that went viral on social media, the couple stated that learning to forgive each other was one of the biggest factors that helped them build a successful relationship.

The couple, consequently, advised the youth and newlyweds to practice enough forgiveness in their marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh