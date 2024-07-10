Asamoah Gyan took time off his busy schedule to celebrate his daughter who turned ten this week

The former Ghana international has been on a regional tour spreading the All Regional Games message

Gyan launched the All Regional Games over the weekend in Kumasi ahead of the main event in November

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated the tenth birthday of his daughter with an adorable message to her on social media.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer, who has been all over the country in the past few weeks to introduce a new sports festival, made sure he did not forget the special milestone.

Gyan's only daughter, Zelda Love Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, turned ten years old on July 8, 2024.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring for Ghana against Germany at the World Cup on June 21, 2014. Photo: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Gyan invited his followers to celebrate his adorable daughter, sharing birthday photos with his almost 2 million fans on social media.

“Help me wish my princess a very big Happy Birthday. Daddy loves you so much," wrote the ex-Ghana international.

Gyan and his ex-wife have three children with Ohemaa being the third and last of her siblings.

Asamoah Gyan launches All Regional Games

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old launched the All Regional Games in Kumasi last Saturday as part of his desire to unearth new talents for the country, as reported by My Joy Online.

The athletics championship slated for November this year is a brainchild of the former Ghana captain, which will see athletes from various disciplines competing for laurels.

The exercise will be a scouting ground for the next batch of sportsmen the country seeks to produce.

Gyan retired from football last year after an illustrious career which saw him become Ghana's all-time top scorer.

Gyan opens up on first career move

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan opened up about the beginning of his career, starting from amateur to professional.

The former captain of the Black Stars honed his footballing skills at colt side Great Cedabs before he was snapped up by the then Ghanaian Premier League team Liberty Professionals in 2003.

About 21 years later, Asamoah Gyan, popularly referred to as Baby Jet, revealed how much he was signed from Great Cedabs to Liberty Professional.

