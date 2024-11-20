Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the Portugal national team has been questioned after the recent round of Nations League matches

Cristiano Ronaldo's role in Portugal's national team has sparked debate despite a dazzling performance against Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

The veteran forward, now 39, delivered a vintage display, netting twice and providing an assist in a resounding 5-1 victory.

Yet, questions about his ongoing inclusion in the squad linger.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational acrobatic goal as Portugal brushed aside Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

Source: Getty Images

After a quiet opening half, Ronaldo’s influence on the match grew. He showcased his clinical edge as Portugal dismantled their opponents.

His performance earned an impressive 8.6 Sofascore rating, the highest in the encounter.

Ronaldo's role in Portugal questioned

However, ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop remained sceptical about Cristiano's starting position under manager Roberto Martinez.

Hislop criticised the Al-Nassr star's continued prominence, particularly in light of the younger options available.

"I don't think Ronaldo should start for Portugal. I didn't think so since 2022," Hislop commented, referencing the 2022 World Cup when Ronaldo's role was reduced.

"Does Roberto Martinez have that presence to say, 'Cristiano, I'm going with somebody else today?' I don't think so," he added, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Hislop also highlighted a recurring issue with Ronaldo’s role on set pieces.

"Nobody has the presence to tell Ronaldo, 'step away from free kicks,' never mind the pitch.

"We all see the numbers from set pieces—they aren't great. But for some reason, Portugal continues to defer to him, even with better, statistically superior takers on the field," he argued.

Despite acknowledging Ronaldo's contributions against Poland, Hislop voiced concerns about his effectiveness against a stronger opposition.

"It's difficult to say this after a match where he scored twice and added an assist, but against tougher teams, I’d prefer another option."

While these critiques persist, Ronaldo’s legacy remains indisputable.

The Portuguese forward is the highest-scoring player in men’s international football history, boasting 135 goals and 45 assists across 215 appearances—a testament to his enduring impact on the global stage.

