All-time greats have 13 Ballons d'Or between them

Have broken countless records down the years

World Cup winner gets nod from fellow countryman

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a clear reason why Lionel Messi dominates the GOAT debate, with Angel Di Maria declaring what sets the Argentine icon apart as "the best."

Di Maria, one of the few players to have shared the pitch with both legends, brings unique insight to the discussion.

At Real Madrid, he achieved significant success alongside Ronaldo, clinching six major trophies, per Goal.

On the international stage, he’s celebrated Copa America and World Cup triumphs with Messi.

This rare perspective makes Di Maria uniquely qualified to weigh in on the rivalry, and the seasoned winger unsurprisingly sides with his countryman, praising Messi's unmatched brilliance.

Di Maria has told Juan Pablo Varsky on Clank:

“I’ve always said the same thing - they are the two best in history. But it’s obvious that the best, by far, is Leo. It’s not just because of the eight Ballon d’Or awards he’s won, but because of everything else. Cristiano is about work, work and work. But Messi, he’s pure talent, a gift from God. He doesn’t need to do anything extra to be the best.”

The ex-Argentina international went on to say:

“Cristiano had to train hard, spend hours in the gym, perfect his finishing, and always push himself. But Leo, it’s like he’s just playing with friends. That’s why the difference between them is so big. Leo is unmatched.”

What's next for Messi and Di Maria?

Di Maria's first taste of glory alongside Messi came at the 2008 Olympic Games, where they secured gold in Beijing.

Both players later achieved international milestones, earning over 100 caps each for Argentina.

Di Maria retired from international duty after helping the team clinch the 2024 Copa America.

Speculation has emerged about a potential reunion with Messi at MLS side Inter Miami, though Di Maria continues to ply his trade with Benfica for now.

