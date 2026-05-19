A Ghanaian man in Canada linked to the infamous Toronto faeces attacks has reportedly been arrested again over fresh allegations

Samuel Opoku was arrested on May 12 and charged with two counts of assault and indecent exposure

The latest allegations have reignited conversations in Toronto about public safety, mental health and homelessness concerns

A Ghanaian man in Canada who became internationally known following a disturbing series of filth attacks in Toronto several years ago has reportedly been arrested again over fresh allegations involving sexual assault.

According to reports by the New York Post and Canadian media outlets, the suspect, identified as Samuel Opoku, was arrested on May 12 and charged with two counts of assault and indecent exposure.

Toronto police are investigating new allegations involving the suspect, Samuel Owusu, linked to the 2019 filth attacks. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say the charges stem from two separate incidents reported earlier this month in Toronto.

Investigators allege that the first incident occurred on May 9 when a group of women were walking along a sidewalk before being approached by the suspect.

According to police accounts cited by local media, Opoku allegedly made romantic advances toward one of the women, grabbed her forearm and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

A second alleged incident reportedly occurred the following day when the suspect allegedly followed a woman into a commercial office building and approached her from behind before sexually assaulting her and escaping.

Police indicated that neither of the victims knew the suspect, and no physical injuries were reported.

Toronto faeces attack suspect resurfaces

Court records referenced in Canadian media reports confirmed that the suspect is the same individual who gained notoriety in 2019 over a bizarre series of faeces attacks that shocked residents across Toronto.

The suspect, Samuel Owusu, previously gained international attention over a disturbing series of incidents in Toronto. Photo credit: Anadalou/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The disturbing incidents reportedly involved buckets of human waste being thrown at unsuspecting victims over four days.

Reports at the time suggested that the attacks targeted several people, including a woman, a man and a child, sparking fear and outrage across the city.

One widely publicised incident allegedly occurred near the University of Toronto, where a woman was reportedly drenched with liquid human waste around midnight.

Another incident later took place inside the university’s John P. Robarts Library, where two students studying together were allegedly targeted with a bucket of excrement.

Previous case sparked international attention

The bizarre attacks attracted global media attention and later inspired a 2024 independent film titled The Pee Pee Poo Poo Man.

Reacting to the incidents at the time, Toronto police Constable David Hopkinson described the attacks as deeply disturbing and difficult to comprehend.

Following his 2019 arrest, Samuel Opoku was charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon, mischief, and interfering with property.

His lawyer reportedly argued in court that he was battling mental health challenges. He was later released on bail after spending several weeks in custody.

The latest allegations have once again reignited public conversations in Toronto surrounding public safety, mental health and homelessness concerns.

Police investigations into the new case remain ongoing.

Watch the YouTube video here:

US lady advises against interacting with Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady in the US warned her followers against interacting with Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video, she gave reasons for her argument, which sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh