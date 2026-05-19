Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court on May 19 alongside his baby mama Queenie, days after securing GH₵30million bail following five months in custody

The Swedru-based businessman, accused of leading a cybercrime syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans of over $8m, appeared relaxed at the hearing

Ghanaians reacted online with widespread joy after seeing Abu Trica walk freely through the court complex, a stark contrast to his earlier handcuffed appearances

Abu Trica grabbed attention on social media after appearing at the Accra High Court with his baby mama, Queenie, for the first time since his release.

Abu Trica storms the Accra High Court with his baby mama, Queenie, in his first public appearance after being released from custody. Image credit: @magikalgh

Source: Instagram

The popular socialite and businessman, born Frederick Kumi, was arrested on December 11, 2025, by a joint team of the Ghana Police and multiple security agencies, in partnership with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a statement, the US Justice Department claimed that Abu Trica was a member of a cybercrime syndicate that allegedly defrauded elderly Americans out of more than $8m.

They reportedly set up fake profiles using AI to enrol on dating sites, established relationships with their victims, and then extorted money from them through clandestine means.

Abu Trica has denied all wrongdoing and, after spending five months in custody, was released on bail in the sum of GH₵30million with two sureties to be justified on May 15, 2026.

Abu Trica and wife at High Court

On Tuesday, May 19, a few days after his release on bail, Abu Trica and his baby mama, Queenie, were spotted at the High Court in Accra.

The duo was seen walking calmly at the Court Complex as they appeared for a hearing reportedly tied to his extradition and bail conditions.

In contrast to his previous court appearances, where he appeared in police custody and in cuffs, Abu Trica was free this time and appeared to be enjoying himself.

The video of Abu Trica and his baby mama at the High Court sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing joy at his newfound status.

Below is the Instagram video of Abu Trica at the Accra High Court.

According to reports, the court appearance was in relation to a certiorari application seeking to quash the decision and ruling of the Gbese Court, which approved Abu Trica's extradition and gave his lawyers a specific amount of time to respond.

The application was not ruled on by the court, which adjourned the case to June 16 to make a final determination on the matter.

Below is a TikTok video of Abu Trica leaving the High Court after the hearing.

Abu Trica sparks reactions on social media as he speaks up for the first time after being released on bail on May 15, 2026. Image credit: AbuTrica

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica slams FBI after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica slammed the FBI on social media after his release, stirring mixed reactions among fans.

The socialite reshared a post on Snapchat in which his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, slammed the FBI for allegedly setting up his client and defiantly declared they are not 'God'.

Abu Trica's post slamming the FBI sparked outrage on social media as many people advised him to remain calm until the entire case was over.

Source: YEN.com.gh