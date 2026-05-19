Manchester United are preparing a player-plus-cash deal to sign Rafael Leão from AC Milan this summer

The Serie A giants could be forced to negotiate below Leão’s €175m release clause if a strong offer arrives

United may include big-name players to reduce the cost of a blockbuster transfer move

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a major summer transfer move involving a swap deal to land Rafael Leão from AC Milan.

United are set to conclude their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to move for Portugal's AC Milan forward Rafael Leão (No.17). Image credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This fixture carries little significance after securing third place and Champions League qualification for next season.

However, the squad will be eager to maintain their strong 2026 form and finish the season on a positive note ahead of the World Cup.

With several players expected to report for international duty shortly after the season ends, the focus will soon shift to preparations for next year, while behind the scenes, recruitment plans are already being shaped.

Manchester United target Rafael Leão

This comes as director of football Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada prepare for a busy summer, with Michael Carrick also expected to be confirmed as permanent manager on a long-term deal.

According to CaughtOffside, United are exploring a player-plus-cash proposal to tempt AC Milan into selling Rafael Leão.

Although the Italian club have publicly insisted they want to keep their star winger, they are believed to be open to realistic offers despite his €175m release clause.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly considering including players such as Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, or Manuel Ugarte in a potential swap deal to reduce the overall cost of the transfer.

Source: YEN.com.gh